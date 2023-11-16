David Schwimmer shares ‘favorite moments’ with FRIENDS co-star Matthew Perry, says ‘I imagine you up there’

In a touching tribute to his Friends co-star, the late Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer joins fellow cast members in honoring the late actor's remarkable talent and warm heart. Schwimmer's heartfelt message shows his admiration for Perry's comedic skills with an acknowledgment of their close bond, creating a fitting homage to the beloved actor.

Matthew Perry, the comedy genius

Schwimmer praises Perry's impeccable comic timing and delivery, emphasizing his ability to transform ordinary dialogue into something entirely original and unexpectedly funny. The Friends star marvels at Perry's unique talent for bending lines to his will, leaving a lasting impact on the show's humor.

Matthew Perry's generous heart

Beyond the comedic realm, Schwimmer acknowledges Perry's generous heart and the warmth he brought to the Friends family. The tribute highlights Perry's generosity in sharing his heart, contributing to the creation of a tight-knit bond among the cast, and turning six strangers into a family.

A cherished on-screen moment between Schwimmer and Perry

Schwimmer shared a snapshot of one of his favorite moments with the late Perry, a scene from The One with All the Thanksgivings (S05E08), showcasing their chemistry and the joy they brought to fans.

David Schwimmer's tribute to Matthew Perry

In his tribute, Schwimmer wrote, Matty, Thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity. I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery. You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes. And you had heart. Which you were generous with, and shared with us, so we could create a family out of six strangers. This photo is from one of my favorite moments with you. Now it makes me smile and grieve at the same time. I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around— “Could there BE any more clouds?”

Expressing both smiles and grief, Schwimmer concludes his tribute by imagining Perry in a familiar white suit, hands in pockets, contemplating the clouds. The post serves as a thank you for ten years of laughter and creativity, showing the profound impact Matthew Perry had on Friends and the enduring legacy he leaves behind.

