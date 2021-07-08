David Schwimmer slammed by monkey trainer for 'despicable' comments about Marcel during Friends reunion

Friends' monkey, Marcel's trainer reacted to David Schwimmer's comments about the animal and claimed that the actor got "jealous" of its popularity on Friends.

One of the many highlights on Friends was also the appearance of the monkey named Marcel who becomes David Schwimmer's character, Ross Geller's pet on the show. While onscreen Ross and Marcel's bromance was the cutest, it seems offscreen the actor had rather different feelings about working with the monkey. During the recently released Friends: The Reunion, David stated that he had a hard time working with the monkey.

Although, the actor's comments haven't gone down very well with the monkey's trainer who recently reacted to the same. Revealing what happened on the set of the sitcom, Mike Morris in an interview with The Sun recalled David being friendly towards the monkey at first. He said, "The first couple episodes, David Schwimmer was pretty good with the monkeys. After that, he seemed to get a little bitter about them being there. It made it harder to work with them."

The trainer further went on to say that the monkey's popularity among fans wasn't going well with Schwimmer and said that the actor got "jealous." Although it seems Schwimmer's latest comments particularly irked Morris who slammed them as "despicable" saying, "[David] still talking ill about the monkey all these years later seems pretty childish to me…I find it despicable for him to still be speaking ill of [the monkey]", via The Sun.

For the unreversed, David during his recent appearance on the reunion mentioned what it was like working with the monkey and said, "Here is my problem: The monkey, obviously, was trained. It had to hit its mark and do its thing right at the perfect time. What inevitably began to happen was we would all have choreographed bits kind of timed out, and it would get messed up because the monkey didn’t do its job right."

