David Schwimmer takes a trip down memory lane with BTS pictures of the Friends gang

David Schwimmer took to Instagram to post some never-seen-before pictures of the Friends cast.

Friends: The Reunion aired last month and it looks like the lead cast members of the show are still reminiscing the amazing time they had during the shoot. After Jennifer Aniston shared a few BTS pictures from the special episode, actor David Schwimmer also took to Instagram recently to post a series of snaps from the reunion episode's filming as well their journey before it.

From the group's huddle during the last episode on Friends to their reunion huddle, the Schwimmer got nostalgic about his sitcom days. In the caption, David mentioned where and when each photo was taken. The post also included a cute zoom call from their pre-reunion shoot and also a selfie of Schwimmer from the special episode. Also adding a snap with the famed sitcom's makers, Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman & David Crane, the actor wrote, "Forever grateful."

Considering Schwimmer began his caption by saying, "Reunion snaps Part One", we can expect more amazing BTS pictures to be dropped soon. The actor also thanked HBO Max for bringing them all together.

Check out David Schwimmer's post here:

The lead cast of the show including Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc got together after 17 years while shooting the special episode. Friends: The Reunion saw the lead cast reminiscing old stories from their filming days and also recreating some iconic scenes from the show.

The famed sitcom which aired from 1994 to 2004, received a global fanbase. To celebrate the show's reunion, several celebrities including BTS, David Beckham, Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga joined in as they celebrated the popular show.

ALSO READ: David Schwimmer has the BEST reaction to Courteney Cox & Ed Sheeran's recreation of 'The Routine' from Friends

Share your comment ×