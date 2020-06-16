  1. Home
David Schwimmer's 9-year-old daughter shaves her head as mum Zoe Buckman hails her decision; See Pics

In the pictures, Cleo looks very much like her father David Schwimmer who is known for playing Ross on the hit sitcom Friends.
David Schwimmer and ex-wife Zoe Buckman's 9-year-old daughter has shaved her head leaving her mum extremely proud of her. Taking to Instagram, Zoe shared the happy news as she posted photos of their daughter Cleo which showed off her new buzz cut. In the pictures, Cleo looks very much like her father David Schwimmer who is known for playing Ross on the hit sitcom Friends. 

Sharing the photos, Zoe wrote, "The world is saying '[burn] it down and rebuild' and the babies are listening," Buckman captioned the pics, according to multiple outlets. "I see how kids today challenge norms and standards in a way that we didn't, and that, amongst other things, gives me hope!" 

However, Zoe ended up deleting the post soon after but continues to have the image on her Instagram Highlights. Fans can see Cleo smiling for the camera as she patiently sits while shaving her head. In another photo, we can see Zoe lovingly holding up Cleo and the photo definitely is a riot of colours.

Take a look at the photos below shared by Zoe Buckman below:

Though Schwimmer and Buckman went their separate ways in 2017 after seven years of marriage, the former couple still make it a point to come together for their daughter. Schwimmer had recently shared a post from a protest rally which he attended with Zoe. "Yesterday at the Protest & Vigil, downtown NY. We're no longer a couple, but @zoebuckman and I are parents of a nine year old, and fellow advocates for social justice and reform." 

Take a look: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Yesterday at the Protest & Vigil, downtown NY. We're no longer a couple, but @zoebuckman and I are parents of a nine year old, and fellow advocates for social justice and reform. We marched in honor of the countless black lives lost to racial violence; to oppose the institutional racism and systemic bias against marginilized communities; to show our love for, and solidarity with, our family members, colleagues and friends of color; because we are angry and appalled by the shocking indifference of our President; and to demand a better future for our children. ALL of our children. It is not enough to be opposed to racism. We must be actively opposed to it.

A post shared by David Schwimmer (@_schwim_) on

What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments below. 

