David Spade to guest host Bachelor in Paradise amid Chris Harrison's break from franchise after racism row

David Spade and other celebrity comedians will reportedly be filling in for Chris Harrison's hosting duties in the upcoming season of Bachelor In Paradise.

Chris Harrison had announced that he will be stepping away from the Bachelor franchise following his racially insensitive comments while defending contestant Rachael Kirkconnell's past racist actions. It seems Harrison may not be returning to the franchise anytime soon and hence as per Variety, his role will be filled in by celebrity guest host David Spade who will later be joined by other guest hosts as the season progresses.

The report suggests that celebrity comedians will be coming on board for hosting duties for the upcoming season of Bachelor In Paradise. This is a new approach considering Bachelorette's latest season saw the franchise's alums Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe taking on the anchoring duties while helping Katie Thurston find her suitor.

As for Spade, who is a Saturday Night Live veteran, hosting Bachelor in Paradise seems to be an exciting opportunity. Previously, during one of his appearances on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the comedian had expressed how big a fan he is of The Bachelor franchise and said, "I like it all. I just make fun of whatever's in front of me."

For the unreversed, the franchise's longtime host, Chris Harrison ran into trouble for his comments defending one of the contestants on the show, Rachael Kirkconnell's racist behaviour.

Clarifying his stand on the situation, Harrison had also written on Instagram, "While I do not speak for Rachael Kirkconnell, my intentions were simply to ask for grace in offering her an opportunity to speak on her own behalf. What I now realize I have done is cause harm by wrongly speaking in a manner that perpetuates racism, and for that I am so deeply sorry."

