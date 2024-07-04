David Spade Recreates Iconic Fireworks Scenes From Joe Dirt Amidst July 4 Celebrations; WATCH Here

David Spade couldn’t control his excitement for celebrating Independence Day in the States as the actor recreated an iconic fireworks scene from Joe Dirt. Spade cracked the legendary dialogue from the movie with a salesperson before the duo broke into laughter. The actor posted a video on his Instagram, where the comedian stands near a fireworks stand, just like in the 2001 film, and names all kinds of different crackers.

As the actor shot the video, a starstruck salesperson from nearby approached Spade, only to get a cameo in the comedian’s video.

David Spade’s recreation of iconic Joe Dirt scenes

In his Instagram video, David Spade is seen standing near the fireworks stand as a salesperson approaches the actor to recreate the iconic moments of Joe Dirt ahead of the Fourth of July celebrations. In the caption of the video, the comedian wrote, "I was in Kentucky and had to find a #fireworks stand.”

When the salesperson approached the actor, Spade delivered the line, "You're going to stand there ... Do a lot of people say that?” As the Grown Ups actor zoomed in the face of the fan, Spade blurted out, "You ain't got no donkey balls?"

When the salesperson tried to sell a pack of fireworks to the actor, Spade joked around with the salesman, claiming that he did not have a lot of money with him to be able to buy a pack of sparklers ahead of the Independence Day celebration.

David Spade’s Joe Dirt of 2001

David Spade not only acted in the 2001 film but also jumped on with the team as a writer. The actor portrayed the role of Joe Dirt, the poor janitor. According to the official synopsis of the movie, “A man goes in search of his lost parents at the Grand Canyon. He meets a talk show host who wants to insult him on his radio show, but in a turn of events, he becomes a public celebrity.”

While the film had an average response from the critics, the audience made it a cult classic by raising the number of views at the box office. In an earlier interview with Entertainment Weekly, Spade shared an update on the sequel of the classic film. He said, "I’ve always liked the movie a lot. After 10 years of people still asking about a sequel, we finally found a good way to do it."

Joe Dirt is available to stream on Prime Video.

