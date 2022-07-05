David-Victoria Beckham brag about their 23-year-long marriage on anniversary day: It wouldn’t last, they said

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are celebrating their 23rd marriage anniversary. Earlier in the day, the couple took to Instagram to earmark their milestone. The duo has had a long and strong marriage with 23 years of experience and four kids together. The football royalty and the Spice Girl first crossed paths in 1977 and the rest was history as they tied the knot in 1999.

In her post, Victoria uploaded a candid of the two where they are seen smiling widely as they engage in a conversation. The place itself seems to be an art gallery of sorts. In the caption, Victoria pulls up the criticism she has received in the past about her not smiling in any picture and David being unfunny as she wrote, "They say he isn’t funny, they say I never smile, they said it wouldn’t last." Throughout their relationship, the couple has endlessly been scrutinised by onlookers and armchair critics. Victoria continued, "Today we celebrate 23 years being married. David you are my everything, I love you so much!!!!"

Meanwhile, David pulled out a throwback video of the couple on a talk show with actor Sacha Baron Cohen who asks them where the duo met, and Victoria answers, at a football game. Then he asks if David was already into the Spice Girls, to which he coyly replies, "No but I was into Posh." For those unversed, Posh is a nickname given to Victoria while she was with the Spice Girls. Attached to the video was Beckham's caption which read, "No but I was into Posh.. 23 years ago today Posh became Mrs Beckham, but she will always be Posh Happy Anniversary WOW 23 years & 4 beautiful kiddies. I love you, we all love you."

ALSO READ David Beckham pens a loving birthday tribute for 'amazing wife' Victoria Beckham; See pic