David Warner, Titanic and Star Trek actor passes away at 80

David Warner, the veteran British actor who starred in several popular films passed away aged 80. The actor in his illustrious career played several famous villainous supporting characters in films like Titanic and Tron. As reported by CNN, Warner died from "cancer-related illness" as confirmed by his family said in a statement.

The actor had been sick for 18 months, his family wrote, and "approached his diagnosis with a characteristic grace and dignity" said the statement. Warner's career spanned more than 50 years as he starred in films across different genres from horror classics to Oscar winners to a Disney musical.

Warner began his career onstage after studying at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. He starred in several productions with the Royal Shakespeare Company and appeared in title roles such as, Richard II and Hamlet among others. The late actor also appeared in the 1968 film adaptation of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, alongside Helen Mirren, Judi Dench and Diana Rigg.

Hearing about his loss, Lin-Manuel Miranda paid a tribute to the late actor as he wrote on social media, "So glad to have been able to express my admiration for David Warner’s incredible versatility and career in our time together on set. My goodness, what a life and legacy."

The family statement over David's legacy said, "He will be missed hugely by us, his family and friends, and remembered as a kind-hearted, generous and compassionate man, partner and father whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years."