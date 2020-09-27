Dax Shepard CONFESSES to relapsing after 16 years of sobriety; Says he’s ‘Starting to feel scared & lonely’

Dax Shepard recently confessed that he has had a relapse on pain meds after 16 years of sobriety during a candid chat on his podcast. Scroll down to see what else the actor said.

Dax Shepard is bravely opening up about relapse from his sobriety. The 45-year-old actor recently admitted on his podcast Armchair Expert on Friday (September 25) that after having 16 years of sobriety, he relapsed with painkillers, and has been “on them all day” for the past eight weeks. He spoke about his experience with sobriety over the years, including the painful period of time when his father was dying in 2012, and the more “grey area” part of his journey.

He said it was his motorcycle accident in August that led to his full relapse. He also thought he was managing the addiction, until his podcast co-host, Monica Padman, called him out on his altered behaviour. “And I start lying to you pretty regularly. And I hate it. And I am lying to other people. And I know I have to quit,” he said while recounting his experience.

“My tolerance is going up so quickly…I’m starting to feel really scared and really lonely, and I have this enormous secret,” he went on to say, adding that he started a schedule to detox from the addiction, but it was not going well. “I’m gaslighting you and I know I am, I’m making Kristen feel crazy,” he continued.

The actor said he finally came clean to his wife Kristen Bell and his co-host at the same time at the gym a little more than a week ago, giving them the remaining medication and asking them for help. The episode recorded on September 21 is titled “Day 7.” “If you’ve got more than seven days, you’ve got more than me. And you’re my elder, and I look up to you. Onward and upward,” he said.

ALSO READ: Dax Shepard shows off bruises from recent bike accident while recalling the details of the scary incident

Share your comment ×