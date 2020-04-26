X
Dax Shepard performs surgery on himself amid coronavirus

Hollywood actor and actress Kristen Bell's husband, Dax Shepard removed a surgical pin from his hand on his own amid the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown
Shepard, 45, who is known for his work in films like "When in Rome", "Employee of the Month" and "Let's Go to Prison" has a broken hand. He has disclosed how the injury happened but showed his fans how to fix it, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Bell took to social media, where she shared a video of her husband removing the pin.

In the clip, it can be seen that Shepard is on the phone with his doctor as he takes out the pin completely.

In the video he is heard saying: "I am going to commence the procedure. Oh yep, that feels weird... There's no blood spurting anywherea I'm coming for your job, doctor. I'm going to add pin removal to my resume."

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

We're on day "I can do my own surgery" of quarentine. @daxshepard

A post shared by kristen bell (@kristenanniebell) on

Bell captioned the video, which currently has over 3.5 million views: "We're on day 'I can do my own surgery' of quarantine."

Credits :IANS

