Dax Shepard REVEALS he went on a 'date' with Brad Pitt; Says ‘it was spectacular’

A year ago, during his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Dax Shepard confessed he has a crush on Brad Pitt. Later the same year Pitt admitted that the feelings were mutual, and now it seems like the two have taken their crush for each other to the next level. In the latest episode of Ellen’s talk show, Shepard revealed that he went on a date with Pitt. Sharing an update of his new friendship with the 56-year-old star, Shepard gushed about Pitt.

He told Ellen that while people might find it unbelievable, he recently went on a date with Pitt. Spilling the details, he said they took a helicopter to a motorcycle track because they both love riding motorcycles and hit the road. He further said that he felt like Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman, Just Jared reported. He jokingly mentioned that he was waiting for Pitt to give him his credit cards to hit the shopping stores as well, just like Richard Gere’s character does in the 1990 film.

While the date went perfectly, Shepard told Ellen that he had one regret. He joked about the fact that because Pitt was dressed head-to-toe in leather for the ride, he could not see his abs. So, he hopes that the next time they go to a beach for a better view. Shepard is married to Hollywood star Kristen Bell. His past acting credits include CHiPs (2017), Hit and Run (2012) and When in Rome (2010).

Meanwhile, Pitt recently took the internet by storm after he reunited with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. The two ran into each other at the SAG Awards backstage and had an adorable reunion as they congratulated each other for winning the award. Needless to say, the photos went viral within seconds.

