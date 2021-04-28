Dax Shepard reveals how he told his kids about his sobriety relapse; Explained why he goes to AA meetings

Dax Shepard recently opened up on how he educated his kids on his 16-year sobriety relapse. Scroll down to see how he had the talk.

Dax Shepard, who’s been candid about his troubled past with substance abuse, recently opened up about educating his children on his condition. The 46-year-old actor opened up recently about his relapse after 16 years of sobriety, and that included telling his kids with Kristen Bell. Dax opened up on Chelsea Clinton‘s In Fact podcast about how he told his children: Delta, 6, and Lincoln, 8. “They knew when I relapsed, we explained, ‘Well, Daddy was on these pills for his surgery and then Daddy was a bad boy and he started getting his own pills.’ Yeah, we tell them the whole thing,” he said.

“They know that dad goes to an AA meeting every Tuesday and Thursday. One of the cuter moments was, I wanna say my oldest daughter was three, back when my daughters wanted to be with me 24 hours a day. She said, ‘Where are you going?’ I said, ‘I’m going to AA.’ She said, ‘Why do you have to go?’ I said, ‘Because I’m an alcoholic and if I don’t go there, then I’ll drink and then I’ll be a terrible dad,’” he went on to explain.

“And she said, ‘Can I go?’ I said, ‘Well, no, you got to be an alcoholic.’ And she goes, ‘I’m gonna be an alcoholic,’” he said, laughing. “I said, ‘You might become one. The odds are not in your favor, but you’re not there yet.’” He also opened up more about what happened after his relapse. “I had to go to my f—ing meeting I’ve been going to for 16 years…it was terrible. Weirdly, it was terrible leading up to it, because I had built this whole identity in my head around having 16 years. I loved having 16 years. I was holding onto that so much, I was really scared of not having that,” he admitted. He went on to say he’s “so good” now and feels like he got a “second chance to confront all these things that had been building up” over the years. “Today at least, I feel better with 6 months [sobriety] than I felt at 15 years.”

