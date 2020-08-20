  1. Home
Dax Shepard shows off bruises from recent bike accident while recalling the details of the scary incident

Dax Shepard recently suffered from a tragic motorcycle accident in LA and is now speaking up about it. The actor shared details from the fateful day on the Armchair Expert podcast.
Actor Dax Shepard is severely injured after his recent motorcycle accident. The 45-year-old actor revealed during his Armchair Expert podcast that he “needs surgery” after injuring himself while driving around a racetrack in California. “I was passing six guys on Sonoma Raceway on a motorcycle and I was braking very, very hard — hard enough that the back wheel was off the ground for a good 100 yards,” Dax recalled. 

 

“I was totally at blame. I thought I would be able to slide in between, but someone turned in and I was already under full brake and I couldn’t go anywhere.” “I clipped their bumper and I went over the handlebars,” Dax continued, “and I landed pretty hard.”

 

Dax said that despite getting “thoroughly yelled at” by track employees, he decided to ice his shoulder and hand for an hour and a half before returning for “two sessions” on the track.

However, the ride became “too painful by the end of it” and Dax decided to go to the emergency room the next day.

 

“I’ve been at the hospital for seven hours today,” Dax shared. “The final tally was four broken ribs, the clavicle is broken in three places, and I need surgery.” After posting the podcast episode, Dax took to Instagram to share a shirtless selfie while showing off some of his bruises. “Thank you Armcherries for all the well wishes and concerns. I’m in one piece and spirits are high :) Sorry for causing concern.” Dax Captioned the photo, where fans can see his wife Kristen Bell in the background.

 

