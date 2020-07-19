Dax Shepherd thanks wife Kristen Bell for a ‘suspiciously great life’ on her 40th birthday

Kristen Bell turned 40 over the weekend and her husband Dax Shepard posted a heartwarming birthday wish to celebrate the special day.

Kristen Bell is 40 and fabulous! The Good Place star turned a year older on Saturday and celebrated the major milestone by sharing a stunning makeup-free selfie on her Instagram. In the pic, Bell was seen laying down, wearing a red sweatshirt and smiling. She cracked a joke as she wrote, "Goodmorning 40! "#StillUsingPimpleCream." The actress's post was quickly filled with birthday messages from her friends Mindy Kaling, Octavia Spencer, Chelsea Handler, Angela Kinsey, Christina Perry, Justin Long, and Natalie Portman among many others.

The Frozen star also reposted the birthday tributes her pals sent her on her Instagram Story. But it was the birthday girl's husband, Dax Shepard's wish that made our hearts melt. He wished his "beautifulest buddy" a happy birthday with a heartwarming post on Instagram.

"Thank you for this suspiciously great life you’ve made for us," he wrote alongside a pic of the two with one of their daughters. Last month Bell spoke about how she wanted to celebrate her 40th birthday. "If we're allowed to get together with people, and even if not, we just get a bunch of cheesy over-the-hill stuff, like the hats and a bunch of canes, like geezer stuff," she told Entertainment Tonight. "I think that would be kind of fun."

Bell and Shepard have been making the most of their family time amid the coronavirus pandemic. But it was not a bed of roses. In an interview with ET in April, she revealed they were not getting along when they first started quarantining together. "We've gotten on each other’s last nerve these last couple days. We’re doing much better now because we're laughing about it. But when we were not laughing about it for the first couple of days, that's the hard spot," she said.

Bell explained why she and Shepard were having such trouble being around one another. "I love spending time with him and he loves spending time with me but I think what is different about this quarantine time is you have so much more time to think about the other persona and their actions and sort of replay what they said or attach a meaning to something that they did and that I could do without. Nobody really needs time for that. That's useless," she said.

ALSO READ Are you a fan of Frozen? Check out the top 5 moments from Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel starrer

Share your comment ×