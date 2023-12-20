Day of Our Lives Spoilers : Will Maggie's sharing giref to Sarah lead to trouble?
In the upcoming Days of our Lives episode of December 20, 2023, Maggie shares her holiday grief with Sarah, unaware that Konstantin is scheming in the shadows.
Another fantastic episode of Days of Our Lives will be released this week. This time, the plot captivates viewers with emotional intensity, and a surprise keeps them guessing. In the Days of our Lives episode on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, Maggie is struggling to feel festive during Victoria's first Christmas without her namesake, the man she misses dearly.
Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:
Sharing her grief with Sarah, they are unaware that Konstantin is secretly listening in and devising a plan to take advantage of Maggie's heartbreak. On the other side of town, Tripp attempts to lift Wendy's spirits, understanding her sorrow during the holiday season. Meanwhile, Rafe continues to discuss the possibility of Jada moving in with him, raising questions about her readiness for such a commitment.
In a separate storyline, tensions escalate between Alex and Xander as they exchange digs, and the situation turns ugly. The ongoing feud between the two men seems far from resolution.
Simultaneously, Theresa faces anxiety when Andrew brings up a past kidnapping incident, believing he may have found the culprit. The episode promises drama, emotional moments, and family dynamics, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats.
Previously on Days of Our Lives:
In yesterday's Days of Our Lives recap, Theresa, with shopping bags outside the Pub, receives a call from Konstantin, telling him she can't help anymore and asks him to lose her number. When Brady questions the call, she lies about it being spam, leading to an argument about parenting Tate and Brady's personal life.
Meanwhile, in the Square, Stephanie, Chad, and Alex have an awkward encounter, and Alex expresses anticipation for their later hangout. However, Stephanie prefers to be alone and rushes off, with Everett following her. Theresa interrupts to take Alex away for something at Titan.
Inside The Bistro, a stressed Stefan informs Ava that Clyde sent a message by causing Gabi to break her leg in prison. Stefan insists on accelerating their plan to eliminate Clyde. At a table, Stefan discusses the returned shipment with Ava, emphasizing the financial loss. He suggests using Ava's cop boyfriend for insider information, but she dismisses the idea. Harris confesses to Ava about a drunken kiss with Stephanie, apologizing and hoping for acceptance, but Ava cannot forgive him.
