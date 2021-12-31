Days after ex Camila Cabello goes on digital detox, Shawn Mendes admits 'having a hard time' on social media

Shawn Mendes has recently taken to Instagram to open up on "having a little bit of a hard time with social media." The singer, who has recently split with Camila Cabello has revealed taking some time off social media platforms. However, the announcement comes days after Cabello herself confirmed going on a digital detox.

Soon after his breakup, Mendes had released a single titled 'It'll Be Okay.' Speaking about the same, the singer opened up on what he had in mind while penning the lyrics to the heartwarming song. "I think that when I make music, the ultimate goal is to kind of be sitting there and have my own truth revealed to me," the Summer of Love singer said. Explaining the process of writing his songs, Mendes revealed that he uses songwriting as a platform to get inside himself and his earnest thoughts. "I’m using music as a platform to be able to get to a place inside myself that I wouldn’t be able to get to by just talking to people or thinking about it," he added.

You can take a look at Shawn Mendes' video HERE.

For those unversed, Shawn and Camila broke off their relationship in mid-November. The ex-couple announced the split in a joint statement, leaving fans shocked. "We’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever," a part of the statement read. They also revealed that they shall "continue to be best friends" and asked fans for their support as they move on.

