Days of our Lives spoilers: Why is Stephanie trying to persuade Yurni to return to Salem?

Days of Our Lives is back and the residents of Salem continue to intrigue the audience. In today’s episode of Days of Our Lives, Alex may find himself in hot waters if Stephanie convinces Yuri to return to Salem. Rachel, in the meantime, will spend time with her mother. Let's go over the highlights and spoilers from the August 10, 2023, episode of Days of Our Lives.

ALSO READ: Days of Our Lives spoilers: Why is Chanel feeling heartbroken?

Days of our lives spoiler highlights:

The Days of Our Lives Thursday, August 10 episode unfolds with Brady Black struggling with the new custody arrangement now that Kristen DiMera has full custody of their kid. Rachel Black will be overjoyed to spend more time with her mother, which will irritate Brady because he is aware of Kristen's history and believes she does not deserve full custody at all.

Brady's current issue will enrage John Black, but there will be very little that Brady can do about it as he packs Rachel's belongings and drops her off at Kristen’s house.

Chad DiMera will also be visiting the DiMera mansion, as he will bring Thomas DiMera and Charlotte DiMera to see Aunt Kristen and Uncle EJ.

The Days of Our Lives teasers indicate that Chad will be grateful for EJ's recent advice during this visit. Meanwhile, EJ pushes Chad to confront Alex Kiriakis and put him in his place. Unfortunately, Chad is acting nice with Alex despite covertly advising him to stay away.

Stephanie Johnson will be furious when she discovers what truly transpired behind her back. Meanwhile, Stephanie will play an important role in a new encounter with Yuri Kasnov, who will return to Salem on Thursday's episode of Days of Our Lives.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

Talia confided in Chanel, Johnny confided in Marlena, and Harris supported Ava in yesterday's episode. Paulina was prepared to argue her husband's case.

Tripp was ready to prepare a romantic surprise for Wendy now that he is the sole guy in her life. And, Chanel found herself turning into Johnny for solace when she needed to cry.

Talking about Days of Our Lives, it is an American soap opera that follows the lives of people in Salem as they experience love, despair, and suffering.

ALSO READ: Days of our Lives spoilers: Why is Shawn feeling bad about himself?