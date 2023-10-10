Days of Our Lives spoilers: Is Alex and Theresa finally planning to go on a date?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

Another fascinating episode of Days of Our Lives has aired, this time with an unexpected twist. When Paulina returns home to prepare for her date, Chanel and Johnny discuss arrangements for the evening. Theresa tries to persuade a hesitant Alex to go out with her. Stephanie is still quietly dissatisfied. Tate meets Holly in the park. Let's take a closer look at the highlights and spoilers from Days of Our Lives' October 10, 2023 episode.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

According to Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, October 10, 2023, Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) felt the heat with Theresa (Emily O'Brien) in Europe, and she found him just as hot. The two certainly clicked and went deeper than imagined. Why should they slow down now that they're both in Salem? Alex and Theresa go out on a date and make no secret of it. Not a "just friends" date, but a date. She's single, he's single, and they can use the distraction to avoid the people they truly care about. And what a great diversion for each of them!

Tate (James Martin Mann) reconnects with an old acquaintance, Holly (Ashley Puzemis), while Theresa is occupied. These two grew up together, but they're about to see each other in a completely different light. They aren't the same people they were when they last spoke.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Abe (James Reynolds) spend time together as Holly's mothers. Abe's recuperation is going well, but is he back to his former self? Abe is doing everything he can to get his life back on track, but it's not easy. Chanel (Raven Bowens) and Johnny (Carson Boatman) remain close to Paulina (Jackée Harry) at the same time. She needs some encouraging words, and these two are her biggest supporters. Will they cheer her up?

Meanwhile, Stephanie (Abigail Klein) finds herself thinking about things she doesn't want to disclose, particularly with Chad (Billy Flynn). What are these hidden desires she's harboring? Is it related to another man in town?

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

Brady wasn’t letting Tate off easy today; Theresa warmed up to Alex; and Chad and Stephanie were not on the same page. The last thing Stephanie wanted was a surprise. Yet that's exactly what she got at Titan.

Theresa and Brady were back with their son, Tate. What were Chad's plans for Stephanie? That's exactly what Kate thought when she asked if he was thinking about marriage. What Alex decided to do shocked, disappointed, and even disgusted Justin. Meanwhile, Kayla discovered Victor's son's identity.

