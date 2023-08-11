Days of our Lives 11th August 2023 spoilers: What do Bonnie and Maggie discover?

Days of Our Lives is back as the storyline continues with a fascinating turn of events that keeps the audience intrigued. Today’s episode of Days of Our Lives unfolds with Maggie and Bonnie discovering they both know the same secret. Chad is confronted by Stephanie. Rex, in the meantime, has an offer for Sarah. Belle and Chloe get into a fight. And, there’s a lot of drama happening in Salem currently. Let's go over the highlights and spoilers from the August 11, 2023, episode of Days of Our Lives.

ALSO READ: Days of Our Lives spoilers: Why is Chanel feeling heartbroken?

Days of our Lives spoiler highlights:

According to Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, August 11, Maggie and Bonnie Kiriakis will come to an unexpected discovery. Bonnie will believe Maggie must know the whole truth now that she admits that she paid Sarah Horton a visit.

Maggie and Bonnie will learn that they are both aware of Sarah's pregnancy, and thus they will agree that she must inform Xander Cook.

In Chicago, Sarah will inform Rex Brady that Maggie knows that she is pregnant with Xander's child. Sarah will be terrified at the prospect of her secret being revealed to Xander.

According to the Days of Our Lives teaser, Rex will reassure Sarah before making a stunning pitch. The viewers should expect Rex to propose marriage and offer to support Sarah while she deals with all of this drama, so she'll give it some thought.

Stephanie Johnson will continue her rant now that she knows Chad DiMera went behind her back and advised Alex Kiriakis to stay away from her. Chad will try to explain his point of view, but Stephanie will point out that Chad does not own her and does not get to choose who her friends are. Meanwhile, Chad will apologize for taking EJ DiMera's bad advice and will let Stephanie know he understands.

Stephanie will kiss Chad and reconcile with him, but the incident may undermine their trust and give Alex the upper hand in this love triangle at the end.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In today's recap, Stephanie finds out what Chad did behind her back, Brady prepares to run with Rachel, and Jada screams at Rafe.

When Stephanie persuades Yuri to return to Salem, Alex may find himself in hot waters as Chad warned him to stay away.

Although they haven't always been close, Chad appreciates EJ's guidance.

Shawn has a new job. But is that always a good thing?

Days of Our Lives is an American soap opera that is focused on the lives of people in Salem as they experience love, despair, and suffering.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Days of our Lives spoilers: Why is Stephanie trying to persuade Yurni to return to Salem?