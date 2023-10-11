Days of Our Lives spoilers: Who is Susan spending time with and showering with love?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

Another intriguing episode of Days of Our Lives has aired, this time with a surprising twist. EJ tells Ava that Susan is going to give the police a statement, but Susan has other intentions. Marlena confronts Harris about his affections for Ava. Nicole had an epiphany. Someone interferes with Johnny and Chanel's movie date. Brady informs Tate that he has found him work. Let's take a closer look at the highlights and spoilers from the October 11, 2023 episode of Days of Our Lives.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

According to Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, October 11, 2023, Susan (Stacy Haiduk) continues to enjoy her liberation with two of her favorite males. She lavishes hugs and kisses on EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and Johnny (Carson Boatman), showering them with affection. Will she consider staying in Salem, or will she be ready to return to her actual life?

Nicole takes a break from the DiMera celebration to steal a piece of her own. Holly (Ashley Puzemis) is someone she spends time with. Oh, her tiny girl has grown up so quickly. So much so that Nicole wonders if she and Holly should have a serious conversation about boys.

Holly is also surrounded by Johnny and Chanel (Raven Bowens). The couple is pleased to hang out with her for a while, but they have some grown-up affairs to attend to, notably, making out, which will annoy Holly because she had a crush on Johnny.

Meanwhile, Brady has another conversation with his kid. He and Tate (Jamie Martin Mann) appear to be constantly at odds since their homecoming. Perhaps Marlena (Deidre Hall) can assist Brady in steering Tate in the right direction.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

Tate was hitting on Holly, who had a thing on Johnny, Abe's acts offered Paulina hope, and Theresa's behavior raised many issues. Chanel and Johnny were there to give Paulina a pep talk when she needed it.

Abe's road to rehabilitation had been tough and arduous, but reconnecting with longtime buddy Nicole might’ve helped. Could there be more between Alex and Theresa than lust? When they go on a date, we'll find out. Stephanie decided to keep her true aspirations a secret, at least from Chad.

Days of Our Lives is a daytime drama that chronicles the lives of people in Salem as they experience love, heartbreak, and despair.

