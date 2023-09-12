Days of Our Lives spoilers: Why is Chanel struggling?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

Days of Our Lives' new episode is here and we're ready to keep things rolling with more spoilery delights. Today’s episode unfolds with Chanel struggling to reconcile her conflicted romantic sentiments. Chanel is experiencing conflicting feelings about her romantic life. She has feelings for both Johnny and Talia. As a result, she confides in Paulina about her conflicted emotions. This episode will feature a little bit of everything, and there will be plenty of suspense to keep us amused, so let's get into some spoilers and see what's in store for the September 12, 2023 episode of Days of Our Lives.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

According to Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, September 12, in an unusual twist, Harris Michaels is not only assisting Ava Vitali in escaping potential danger, but he is also assisting her in locating Susan Banks. It might take them a minute to get there because they have to avoid the Salem police, which shouldn't be too difficult unless they're being pursued by Jade Hunter or Rafe Hernandez.

In the upcoming episode, as per the spoilers, there will be a shooting, and this is sure to leave the audience curious about who is involved. Because they're on the run and have a gun, the easy money is on Ava and Harris, but that's too easy.

Although all the signs reveal that it might be EJ DiMera. He's shown no qualms about pulling his revolver from the safe and going after someone, and if or when he discovers that his assassin didn't work out, he could take matters into his own hands. It's unclear if he'll try to eliminate his failed assassin before she speaks or go after Harris and Ava, but this feels like a reasonable possibility.

Chanel Dupree will find herself in another love triangle, this time with Johnny DiMera and Talia Hunter. She'll have to sort through her feelings again as a result of Johnny declaring his love for her, and this time she'll choose Johnny.

At least, that's how it appears. We adore Talia, but Chanel and Johnny's marriage should never have ended. They're a lot of fun together, and it'll be great to see them again. But there is always a loser, and given what Talia has been through, dealing with this could push her perilously close to being a stalker or struggling with her mental health.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

What's the good news? Sarah has given birth to a child! What's the bad news? Soon after, the new mother was left struggling for her life!

Not surprisingly, numerous Salem residents were skeptical of Vivian's assertion concerning her divorce papers. Will Justin be able to solve the mystery?

Let's hope Theresa's reunion with Steve and Kayla went better than it did last time when she threw herself into Brady's arms!

Days of Our Lives is a daytime drama that chronicles the lives of people in Salem as they experience love, heartbreak, and despair.

