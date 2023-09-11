Days of Our Lives spoilers: Why is Sarah’s life in jeopardy?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

Another fascinating episode of Days of Our Lives is here, this time with an intriguing sequence of happenings. Sarah's life is in peril after giving birth on the current episode of Days of Our Lives. Justin promises to investigate Vivian's claims. Theresa re-joins Stephanie and Kayla. Get comfortable and grab your popcorn because there’s a lot of events happening at Salem that too all at once and you wouldn’t want to miss a second of it. So let's go through the highlights and spoilers from September 11, 2023, episode of Days of Our Lives.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

According to Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, September 11, Sarah Horton will be brought to the hospital with life-threatening issues following the birth of her daughter. Rex Brady delivered the baby while Xander Cook held Sarah's hand for comfort, but Sarah began shaking and passed out shortly after. She will require immediate medical attention for the current episode because something is horribly wrong.

Meanwhile, Justin Kiriakis will swear to uncover the truth. The will of Victor Kiriakis was destroyed shortly before his death, and now Vivian Alamain claims to be the widow who will inherit everything.

According to Vivian, Victor and Maggie Kiriakis' marriage is null and void because the divorce papers were never properly filed during their previous union. That means Vivian was still married to Victor when he died and would inherit the mansion as well as his whole fortune, if she's telling the truth! Justin will naturally assume this is a hoax and will attempt to prove it. Until then, Vivian will exult and look forward to seizing control of all things Kiriakis. She'll have a nice reunion with Stephanie Johnson and Kayla Johnson over with Theresa Donovan.

That will spark a discussion about Brady Black rejecting Theresa, who has decided she's interested in Alex Kiriakis after meeting him at the funeral. However, Stephanie will reveal that Alex is her ex, making Theresa hesitant to pursue him. Because Stephanie is family, Theresa will not want to upset her and will offer to forgo the Alex romance if Stephanie is not comfortable with it.

Of course, Stephanie is happy with Chad DiMera right now, so she'll reassure Theresa that everything is OK. Having said that, both Stephanie and Kayla will be suspicious of Theresa's objectives. Theresa is definitely on the rebound, so Kayla and Stephanie will wonder if her interest in Alex is motivated by a desire to make Brady jealous rather than anything else.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In Friday's episode, John discovered something quite surprising about the mysterious man! Did it, however, aid in revealing his genuine identity? Meanwhile, Sarah was ready to have her child.

Days of Our Lives is a daytime drama that chronicles the lives of people in Salem as they experience love, heartbreak, and despair.

