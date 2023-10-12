Days of Our Lives spoilers: Did Belle find out about Shawn’s treacherous actions?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

Days of Our Lives has broadcast another intriguing episode, this time with a shocking twist. Philip reveals his and Chloe's plans to an emotional Belle. Shawn cheated on Belle, according to Belle. Shawn provides some reassurance to Talia. Belle informs Shawn that she wishes to examine the possibility of preserving their marriage. Chloe says a tearful goodbye to Brady. Kate informs Philip that his preoccupation with Chloe nearly killed him. Justin pays a visit to Alex. Maggie is visited by an old friend of Victor's. Brady slams Alex. Let's take a closer look at the highlights and spoilers from Days of Our Lives' October 12, 2023 episode.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

According to Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, October 12, 2023, since Victor's death, the Kiriakis family has not been the same. Twists and turns have kept the family on their toes, and the drama appears to be far from over. Konstantin (John Kapelos) comes to Salem and makes his first stop to see Maggie (Suzanne Rogers).

What brings him here? Is Konstantin only paying his respects to Victor's wife, or is there something more going on? He was the key to discovering Victor's new will (if that was indeed the will). Is he aware of all the family secrets and set to reveal another?

Simultaneously, Justin (Wally Kurth) approaches Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) to discuss Titan's future. He may not like the fact that Alex is in control and making drastic changes, but it is not entirely his fault. All he can do is offer support and guidance, which is what Justin excels at. Brady (Eric Martsolf) is also confronting Alex but for very different reasons. This intense clash will undoubtedly be one to behold. Will it, however, be a watershed moment for Alex? Will he reconsider his choice of bed companion after hearing what Brady has to say?

In terms of hurt feelings, Belle (Martha Madison) is unsure how to handle Shawn's (Brandon Beemer) treachery. Has she ever cheated before? Yes. Does this imply she's willing to overlook Shawn's transgression? Perhaps not. These two should have a serious discussion about their marriage. Shawn isn't the only man who has Belle's attention. She and Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier) have a heated discussion as well. Will he give her a hard time? If that's the case, she might not like what she hears.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

Tate was hitting on Holly, who had a thing for Johnny; Abe's acts offered Paulina hope; and Theresa's behavior raised many issues. Chanel and Johnny were there to give Paulina a pep talk when she needed it.

Abe's road to rehabilitation had been tough and arduous, but reconnecting with longtime buddy Nicole might’ve helped. Could there be more between Alex and Theresa than lust? When they go on a date, we'll find out. Stephanie decided to keep her true aspirations a secret, at least from Chad.

