Days of Our Lives spoilers: Did Ava move in with Tripp?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

Days of Our Lives has aired another exciting episode, this time with an unexpected twist. Sarah is taken aback when she learns about Susan. Kate was blasted by Rex. Eric is disappointed to find that Xander is Sloan's client. Sloan and Xander talk about his aspirations for full custody. Susan reminds EJ of something. EJ discovers the specifics of her journey to London. Tripp and Ava talk about their connections with Wendy and Harris. Let's take a closer look at the highlights and spoilers from the October 13, 2023, episode of Days of Our Lives.

ALSO READ: Days of Our Lives spoilers: Did Belle find out about Shawn’s treacherous actions?

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

According to Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, October 13, 2023, Ava (Tamara Braun) has made herself at home in Tripp's (Lucas Adams) apartment. Mother and son are back together and getting along great. If there isn't enough excitement, Harris (Steve Burton) knocks on Ava's door. Tripp is glad to let him in and glad to see him go. He waves farewell to Ava and walks away. We're sure Harris and Ava will have a lot to talk about once they're alone. Will this be a watershed moment in their blossoming romance?

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) is troubled by the strange case of Susan winding up under Edmund's ominous care. How did his mother fall over a cliff, nearly die, and end up confined to a bed in England? He is determined to discover the truth. Susan's unearthly skills may enable her to discover Nicole's baby isn't her granddaughter, but will they be of any assistance in unraveling her own story? In any case, EJ is looking for clues, and if he finds them, he'll be faced with a flood of new issues.

Meanwhile, Harris (Steve Burton) and Ava (Tamara Braun) are enjoying the sparks that are starting to fly between them. They've been through hell and back in the last few weeks and have gotten to know each other very well. Why not continue now that they are free?

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

Shawn told Belle he's going, Chloe said an emotional goodbye to Brady, and Konstantin paid a visit to Maggie, who extended him an invitation. Meanwhile, Philip and Belle were about to have a painful conversation that had been a long time coming. Justin and Alex had a heart-to-heart, but Brady took a different tone when he paid Alex a visit.

Days of Our Lives is a daytime drama that chronicles the lives of people in Salem as they experience love, heartbreak, and despair.

ALSO READ: Days of Our Lives spoilers: Is Alex and Theresa finally planning to go on a date?