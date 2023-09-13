Days of Our Lives spoilers: Who is Rafe trying to track down?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

The new episode of Days of Our Lives has arrived, and we're ready to dive into more action-packed spoilery goodness. Today's episode begins with Ava planning to travel to London based on the clue provided by Susan. Their goal is to find Susan, but not before Ava gets to see her son. Tripp and Wendy catch up with Harris and Ava before leaving town. This episode will have a little bit of everything and plenty of suspense to keep us entertained, so let's dig into some spoilers and see what the September 13, 2023 episode of Days of Our Lives has in store for us.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

According to the September 13, 2023 episode of Days of Our Lives, Rafe Hernandez will be disappointed by the latest snafu in his investigation, as he received information regarding Ava Vitali and Harris Michaels' location and barged into their motel room with an officer. Rafe, on the other hand, will return empty-handed and will have to resume his search for the Bayview escapees.

Harris and Ava have presumably already left and gone to London to find Susan Banks, so they'll seek assistance from Tripp Johnson and Wendy Shin soon. Meanwhile, EJ DiMera will run into some problems.

That could be because of Joyce, the hitwoman he hired, who is currently being questioned by Jada Hunter at the hospital. If Joyce discloses that EJ planned the crash, you can bet EJ will be grilled next. Even if Joyce doesn't point the finger at the devious DiMera, EJ should be on the suspect list given how many times he's ranting about wanting retribution!

The spoilers further reveal that now that Chanel Dupree has decided to try again with Johnny DiMera, Talia Hunter will receive some devastating news. Talia was excited to see where things would go with Chanel, who was excited as well—until Johnny walked along and unleashed her buried sentiments. Chanel can't deny her overwhelming attraction to Johnny; therefore, she's moving forward with him and will have to split up with Talia.

Meanwhile, Shawn Brady and Belle Black Brady will have a passionate disagreement. A violent brawl will erupt in public, so Belle will be concerned about Shawn, who is spiraling out of control. Shawn's drinking will continue to be an issue, so expect him to bury his sorrows in the pub while looking for a drinking buddy. Talia will soon drink to ignore her own grief, and she will commiserate with Shawn as they make horrible decisions together.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's episode, Chanel decided to make a choice between Johnny and Talia, while Susan appeared to give Ava the upper hand.

Meanwhile, there were guns involved in yesterday’s episode. During the summer, soaps love to send people on the run. And, while it is now fall, it is not too late for Ava and Harris, as they joined the bandwagon by hitting the road.

