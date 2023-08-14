Days of our Lives spoilers: Why is Shawn concerned about his grandfather?

Days of Our Lives is back as the plot continues to intrigue audiences. Justin informs the group of Victor's current location. Shawn is concerned about his grandfather. Brady and Chloe reach an understanding. Starting afresh, Li and Melinda debate Let's go over the highlights and spoilers from the August 14, 2023, episode of Days of Our Lives.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, August 14, suggest that Justin Kiriakis will expound now that the news of Victor Kiriakis' missing jet has rocked everyone. Maggie Kiriakis will instantly become concerned about the prospect that the plane crashed, but Justin will remain cool and hopeful that there is another reason.

According to the Days of Our Lives teasers, Justin will attempt to manage the problem while Maggie, Xander Cook, Alex Kiriakis, and Bonnie Kiriakis become concerned. Maggie would finally contact Shawn Brady and ask him to inquire with Hope Williams about Victor's whereabouts.

Victor apparently departed Bo Brady's facility three days ago, making Maggie feel worse about the situation. Victor's welcome home party will clearly not take place; therefore, Maggie will advise Alex and Xander to return home because there will be nothing they can do.

Meanwhile, Bonnie will console Maggie, who is crippled by her anxieties about never seeing Victor again. Shawn, on the other hand, will be plagued by concerns about Victor's fate as well as horrible guilt. Victor would not have flown to Bo's facility if Shawn hadn't put his father in a coma, so this news will be disappointing to him.

Chloe Lane will try to get Brady Black on the same page. It appears that Chloe will put a stop to Brady's kiss and tell him that she is now with Xander.

Although Chloe will always care about Brady, she will most likely push him to back off and stop interfering with what she has created with Xander.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday’s recap, Justin delivered bad news regarding Victor as the family gathered to greet their patriarch's return. Stephanie and Chad, who haven't had it easy, are about to meet yet another stumbling block.

Rex had an offer for Sarah. Of course, we can't help but question if it's a proposal rather than a proposition!

Meanwhile, Maggie and Bonnie can now talk openly after realizing that they both know the truth about Sarah and her baby.

Days of Our Lives is an American soap opera that follows the lives of people in Salem as they experience love, despair, and suffering.

