Days of Our Lives 14th September 2023 spoilers: What surprise does John and Marlena have?

Another fascinating episode of Days of Our Lives is here, this time with an intriguing sequence of happenings. In the most recent episode of Days of Our Lives, John and Marlena have a surprise for the Mystery Man. Theresa conducts research on Alex and Brady's trip. Belle is concerned about Shawn's drinking. Meanwhile, Chanel informs Johnny that she is ready to commit. Let's take a closer look at the highlights and spoilers from the September 14, 2023, episode of Days of Our Lives.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

According to Days of Our Lives spoilers, on Thursday, September 14, John Black and Marlena Evans will offer some significant news to Timothy Robicheaux, who will find he'll be returning to the townhouse with them. That will make Timothy feel appreciative, especially after John introduces Timothy to his grandchildren and tells the bizarre story of how they met.

Timothy will meet Brady Black, Belle Black Brady, and Paul Narita, according to spoilers, so there will be some beautiful bonding moments on Thursday's episode. Andrew Donovan will also return to Salem to catch up with Paul and take photos so that everyone has a record of this memorable occasion. Theresa Donovan, who is also back in town, will have a brother-sister reunion with Andrew at some point.

However, Theresa will not be distracted from her purpose because she will be busy attempting to learn more about Brady and Alex Kiriakis' forthcoming vacation to Greece. Theresa will demonstrate her skills as a snoop as she attempts to learn more about Alex and Brady's plot.

Chanel Dupree will make a serious commitment to Johnny DiMera now that she had shattered Talia Hunter's heart. Chanel despised hurting Talia, but she couldn't let this new opportunity with Johnny pass her by.

In yesterday's episode, Rafe began the cat-and-mouse game as he attempted to locate Harris and Ava. It was unusual for Belle to engage in a public brawl, but that's exactly what happened when Shawn discovered his wife! Meanwhile, Johnny and Chanel had to make a difficult decision.

