Days of our Lives 15th August 2023 spoilers: What confession does Johnny have to make?

Days of Our Lives is back, and the plot continues to captivate viewers. The episode on Tuesday starts with Abe attempting to restore his position as Mayor. Chanel confides in Paulina. Johnny, on the other hand, admits to having affectionate feelings for Chanel. Dimitri's honeymoon, on the other hand, did not go as planned. Let's go through the highlights and spoilers from the Days of Our Lives episode from August 15, 2023.

Days of our Lives spoiler highlights:

According to Days of Our Lives spoilers, on Tuesday, August 15, Johnny DiMera will get some sound advice from Marlena Evans. After Johnny confesses his genuine feelings for Chanel Dupree, it appears that Marlena will advise her grandson to be truthful with the woman he loves.

Meanwhile, Chanel will make a confession to Paulina Price, which will most likely concern her love life. Chanel might acknowledge she's conflicted because she still has feelings for both Johnny and Talia Hunter.

Johnny will return to the apartment later to eavesdrop on Chanel's conversation. Johnny may overhear Talia's conversation with Chanel and understand he has some competition for her love.

Although that doesn’t stop Johnny from confessing his feelings for Chanel when they're alone, Johnny will meet Talia outside the tavern at some point, which appears to add to the tension.

Talia will try to make Johnny feel better by offering him coffee, but given her history and current interest in Chanel, he may be skeptical of her.

According to the Days of Our Lives teaser, Abe Carver will make a bold move in the hopes of assisting Chanel in reopening her bakery.

Fans can expect Abe to interrupt Clint Rawlings' press conference to announce that he will take over as acting mayor once more.

Although Abe will attempt to reclaim his prior function, he will encounter several difficulties.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday’s episode, it was an emotional beginning of the week as Justin shared the awful news about Victor's plane with his family. Shawn was worried about a family member.

Meanwhile, Li and Melinda continued to tell anyone who would listen that they should not be together. Nonetheless, they suggested to one another that they look at one another with fresh eyes!

