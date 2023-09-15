Days of Our Lives 15th September 2023 spoilers: Did Theresa join Alex and Brady at the airport?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

Another intriguing episode of Days of Our Lives has arrived, this time with a fascinating sequence of happenings. The current episode of Days of Our Lives begins with Vivian's return, which has caused tension since Victor's funeral. Julie clearly dislikes Vivian, while Maggie emphasizes that Victor was her husband. Vivian, on the other hand, claims that their marriage is invalid. Let's take a closer look at the highlights and spoilers from the September 15, 2023, episode of Days of Our Lives.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

According to Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, September 15, Maggie Kiriakis will have some help in her next confrontation with Vivian Alamain. Julie Williams will join Maggie in berating Vivian, who is portraying a devastated widow and attempting to obtain Victor Kiriakis' money.

Meanwhile, Brady Black and Alex Kiriakis' jet is expected to land in Greece, where they will meet Konstantin Meleounis. Konstantin manages a restaurant just outside of Athens and may know anything about Victor's plane detour as well as his shattered will. Theresa Donovan asked to accompany Alex, but Alex declined since he didn't think Brady would agree.

Even so, Theresa had a sly expression on her face as she followed Alex and Brady to the airport. Because spoilers indicate that a surprising revelation will disrupt Alex and Brady's trip, it appears that Theresa will crash it and cause some issues. Despite Brady's displeasure with her, Theresa assured Alex that she knew how to make herself helpful, and she may be able to prove that.

The teaser indicates that Vivian will eventually catch up with her son, Stefan DiMera, and rush into the DiMera mansion, causing quite a commotion. Vivian will undermine Stefan and Gabi DiMera's plan, which will almost certainly involve utilizing their knowledge of Dimitri von Leuschner's secret affair with Leo Stark as leverage. Vivian, who always thinks she knows best, may eventually join Gabi and Stefan's conspiracy. Vivian will undoubtedly mess things up for Stefan and Gabi, so stay tuned to see how they react. With Gwen Rizczech, she'll surprise Leo with a significant revelation.

Could Gwen suspect Dimitri is cheating on her and ask Leo for assistance in determining who his sidekick is? That's one thing to consider, because we know Leo will be completely taken aback by Gwen's announcement. Of course, it's possible that Gwen will learn about Dimitri's fortune and suspect that he simply used her to gain access to his family's wealth. Whatever Gwen reveals, Leo will panic and wind up having a big fight with Dimitri later.

Days of our Lives spoilers further indicate that Gwen is about to hook up with Kristen DiMera, so we'll see how Kristen handles this difficult position. Kristen has been blackmailing Dimitri for a portion of the Von Leuschner fortune, but if Gwen discovers too much, she may have to change her plan!

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's episode, Andrew offered Alex a lead, Shawn and Talia buried their sorrows, and Timothy saw his grandchildren. Theresa began looking for information regarding Alex and Brady's trip.

Timothy, the man who stumbled into town not knowing who he was, has gotten far more than he bargained for, as he is in for a surprise from John and Marlena. Belle had hoped Shawn was on the mend, but she's concerned that drinking has taken him down a dark path once more.

Days of Our Lives is a daytime drama that chronicles the lives of people in Salem as they experience love, heartbreak, and despair.

