Days of Our Lives 16th August 2023 spoilers: What does Gwen discover on her honeymoon?

Days of Our Lives is back, and the storyline has kept viewers interested. Wednesday's episode opens with Gwen discovering her best friend Leo Stark is also present when she and her husband are on their honeymoon. When she enters their room again, she discovers him and is filled with concern. Will Leo and Dimitri try to escape this situation by lying? Let's delve further in the episode's highlights and spoilers from August 16, 2023, of Days of Our Lives.

Days of Our Lives spoiler highlights:

According to Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, August 16, Gwen Rizczech just made a devastating revelation when she discovered something on her honeymoon that will have her reeling. Gwen was shocked to discover Leo Stark with Dimitri von Leuschner when she got back to her hotel room in Iceland.

By the time Gwen returned, Leo was fully dressed, so he will have that on his side as he tries to come up with a plausible excuse in response to her demand for explanations. Even still, given how oddly Dimitri has been acting, Gwen's suspicions will undoubtedly begin to mount.

Dimitri may have pretended that he believed Gwen wouldn't enjoy spending so much time away from her best friend. Gwen might still be a little miffed and perplexed as to why he's disrupting their private time, even if Dimitri tries to pass it off as a lovely gesture.

Days of Our Lives teasers indicate that Kristen DiMera will pressure Rachel Black to keep a secret while they are back in Salem. Will that be the secret Rachel is hiding, or does she already know it because she saw Leo and Dimitri enjoying a sleepover, or is there anything else?

Whatever Rachel may be hiding, Gabi Hernandez will try her hardest to uncover it, so Kristen's daughter will be put to the test! Brady Black will continue to be depressed at losing custody of Rachel on Wednesday's Days episode, especially because Chloe Lane also turned him down.

Brady already has a lot on his mind, and now that he knows Victor Kiriakis is missing, he will worry even more about his missing plane. Brady will receive some much-needed support from John Black, especially after he finds out some depressing news. More information regarding Victor's fate will be revealed. And, there will be many Kiriakis family members in grief since Victor's loved ones will have to accept the fact that he did not survive this plane catastrophe.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In the recap for Tuesday, Gwen and Dimitri's honeymoon was having trouble, and Abe believed it was time to retake the mayor's office. Dimitri and Gwen are currently on their honeymoon. Well, enjoying might not be the right word, especially given that nothing is exactly happening as expected.

Abe decided it was time to attempt to retake his position as Salem's mayor because his replacement is making more and more of the people he loves feel like they are being abandoned by him. When Chanel wants someone to confide in, she goes to her mother. However, does she do it before or after Johnny decides he needs to express his true feelings to his ex?

