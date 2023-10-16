Days of Our Lives spoilers: Is Sarah trying to warm up to Xander?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

Another amazing episode of Days of Our Lives has arrived this week. The plot keeps spectators captivated with heartbreaking drama and is primed to keep viewers engaged this time with an unexpected surprise. Chad moves his gaze away from Stephanie. Ava and Harris express their emotions. Sarah warms up to Xander. There's a lot going on in Salem while viewers wait to see what happens in the upcoming episode. So grab your blankets and snacks and settle down, because you don't want to miss a single second of it. Without further ado, here are the highlights and spoilers from Days of Our Lives' October 16, 2023 episode.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

According to Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, October 16, 2023, the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers hint that Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey) will try a softer approach with Xander Cook (Paul Telfer) and perhaps allow herself to feel that co-parenting is feasible. Unfortunately, Sarah will learn that Xander has applied for full custody, which will send her into a rage.

As they prepare for the custody battle ahead, Xander and Sarah's relationship will swiftly devolve into a massive yelling war. Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) will avoid Stephanie Johnson's (Abigail Klein) kisses and appear uninterested in getting lovey-dovey across town.

Although Stephanie will be offended and perplexed by Chad's answer, there will be some deeper issues at work. Chad will miss Abigail DiMera (Marci Miller) on her birthday, which may influence his behavior with Stephanie. Days spoilers indicate that Chad will decline Stephanie's invitation to visit Abigail's grave, leading her to believe that he is hooked on his departed wife and may never be ready for remarriage.

On Monday's episode, Chad will call Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) and tell him to avoid Clyde Weston (James Read) because he's nothing but trouble. Unfortunately, Clyde will cross paths with Lucas and cause some trouble for him because they are both imprisoned.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In today's recap, Xander prepares to sue Sarah for custody after seeing Susan alive makes her reconsider everything. Ava and Harris, who are essentially stranded on storyline island, get closer in the least surprising development ever.

Finally, EJ learns the truth about his cherished, not-as-late-as-first-thought mother, Susan.

Days of Our Lives is a daytime drama that chronicles the lives of people in Salem as they experience love, heartbreak, and despair.

