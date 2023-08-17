Days of Our Lives 17 August 2023 spoilers: What have Abe and Paulina planned?

The storyline on Days of Our Lives has kept viewers captivated. Thursday's episode begins with Abe and his wife, Paulina, making some terrible decisions, Chloe confronting difficult truths about her boyfriend, and Steve and Kayla mourning Victor. Let's go over the highlights and spoilers from the August 17, 2023 episode of Days of Our Lives.

ALSO READ: Days of Our Lives spoilers: What does Gwen discover on her honeymoon?

Days of Our Lives spoiler highlights:

According to Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, August 17, 2023, Abe isn't ready to give up, and Paulina believes in him. On Days of Our Lives, Paulina persuades her husband to pretend that he does not have amnesia so that she can assist her daughter, Chanel, in reopening her bakery. She will not be deterred by anything.

The deputy mayor responds, but Paulina persists. She will go to any length to get her daughter what she wants, even if it means jeopardizing her husband's profession and health.

We've seen Chloe defend Xander to Nicole on Days of Our Lives. We've also seen her defend him in front of Brady. She has to justify him to herself. Nicole and Brady have made statements about Xander that are truthful.

Advertisement

Chloe has simply refused to confront reality. But you can't run away from reality for long. The spoilers indicate that Chloe should reconsider her relationship with her lover. Especially now that he has proposed to her. Will she confront reality and decline his proposal?

Kate has been harboring a significant secret: she has been leaving Philip in a mental hospital in the hopes that he will ultimately recover and return to Salem.

Now that Victor has died, Kate understands she is responsible for Philip's care. Will she be able to manage him on her own? Is she even able to afford it?

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

When Victor's destiny is eventually exposed, Salem will be shaken. Expect emotional episodes, flashbacks, and more as the soap finally addresses the demise of Victor's much-loved portrayer, John Aniston.

Gwen makes a discovery that could alter the direction of her honeymoon, and we have a feeling it will not be for the better!

Here's a role flip we didn't see coming: Chad actually ends up apologizing to Alex!

Rachel is holding a secret, but Gabi is eager to find out what it is!

The daytime drama Days of Our Lives explores the lives of people in Salem as they experience love, suffering, and sadness.

ALSO READ: Days of our Lives spoilers: What confession does Johnny have to make?