Days of Our Lives spoilers: Is Clyde threatening anyone?

This week saw the release of another fantastic episode of Days of Our Lives. The plot captivates viewers with devastating drama and is set to keep viewers hooked this time around with an unexpected surprise. Harris offers a new job. Clyde is threatening Ava. EJ and Chad share their grief at their losses. Talia has been warned by Belle. While viewers wait to see what occurs in the forthcoming episode, there's a lot going on in Salem. So gather your blankets and munchies and settle in, because you don't want to miss a single second of it. Without further ado, here are the highlights and spoilers for the October 17, 2023, episode of Days of Our Lives.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

According to Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, October 17, 2023, Clyde (James Read) has had plenty of time in prison to devise a strategy and arrange his next move. And, yeah, he does. Unfortunately, it all depends on how well he scares Ava (Tamara Braun). The poor woman had already been through a lifetime of drama, just to have more thrown at her. Clyde makes his move quickly and threatens the old mobster. She had better listen carefully because if she doesn't follow his warning, she'll pay dearly. That is if his threat works.

Speaking of threats, Belle (Martha Madison) attempts to tidy up her husband's shambles. Shawn (Brandon Beemer) and Belle both need to cleanse their heads. Part of that is her desire not to see Talia's face. She offers a strong warning to the woman with whom her husband slept, and she means it!

Simultaneously, EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and Chad (Billy Flynn) form a relationship over their losses. The men have a lot to be sad about. Chad, in particular, is having a difficult time honoring Abigail on the anniversary of her death. Life hasn't been the same without her.

Meanwhile, Harris (Steve Burton) looks for work. He's looking for a new job and hopes his pitch hits the proper chords. His concept is good—great, in fact—but can he sell it? People's reactions may surprise Harris.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday’s recap, Sarah vowed war, Chad struggled on Abigail's birthday, and Clyde approached Ava.

Sarah, like the rest of us, was smitten by Xander, the adorable lug that he is. Will she allow love to flourish anew if her heart softens toward him? Is it because of the current marriage speculation that Chad is drifting away from Stephanie? Ava and Harris shared their growing sentiments with one another.

Days of Our Lives is a daytime drama that chronicles the lives of people in Salem as they experience love, heartbreak, and despair.

