Days of our Lives 18th August 2023 spoilers: Why is Maggie reliving her old days?

Days of Our Lives is back, and the intriguing plot is keeping viewers engaged. Friday's episode begins with Maggie reflecting on her time in Salem as Suzanne Rogers celebrates her 50th birthday. Brady and Xander are arguing. Kate makes a surprising discovery. And, Shawn is dealing with the fallout from Victor's death. Let's go over the highlights and spoilers from the August 18, 2023, episode of Days of Our Lives.

Days of our Lives spoiler highlights:

According to Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, August 18, 2023, Maggie Kiriakis will take a trip down memory lane. Maggie will reflect on their past together as she mourns the passing of Victor Kiriakis.

Maggie could ponder some personal experiences and have flashbacks of her entire stay in Salem because Friday's episode marks Suzanne Rogers' 50th Days of Our Lives anniversary.

Brady Black will get into a furious dispute with Xander Cook, and Xander will deck him in a fit of rage, according to Other Days spoilers.

As this feud heats up, there will undoubtedly be some squabbling over Chloe Lane. When the hostility softens to mutual regret over Victor's death, Xander and Brady will have a deep hug.

Kate Roberts Brady appears to be facing Chloe's queries about why she was muttering about Philip Kiriakis at the pub.

According to Days of Our Lives teasers, Kate will get out of this jam and phone Philip despite her reservations.

Kate does not want Philip to return home and be arrested because he framed Brady for his fake death, but Roman Brady persuaded her that she needed to tell Philip the truth about Victor.

Of course, Victor's fate was discussed as a worldwide news story, but Kate had a deal with Philip's mental health facility and had hoped to keep him out of any updates.

Kate will be ready to confess to Philip over the phone at this point, but the institution may notify her that her son checked himself out.

The spoilers indicate that Kate will make a dramatic discovery, so learning that Philip is no longer alive would fit the bill.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's episode, Belle assisted Abe with his Rawlings problem, while Kate and Xander grieved for Victor, but Steve did not.

Could putting Abe and Paulina's heads together to devise a plan be just what they need to revive their romance?

Steve, Kayla, and Kate are all dealing with the news of Victor's death. But which historical figures must be present to join the mourners?

The daytime drama Days of Our Lives explores the lives of people in Salem as they experience love, suffering, and sadness.

