Days of Our Lives spoilers: Is there something going on between Dimitri and Leo?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

Another amazing episode of Days of Our Lives was released this week. The plot captivates viewers with tragic drama, and an unexpected surprise is guaranteed to keep fans enthralled this time around. Tensions between Leo and Dimitri rise. Stefan and Gabi plan their next power play. Rafe consoles a distressed Jada. Paulina seeks assistance from Marlena, while Abe confides in John. There's a lot going on in Salem while viewers wait to see what happens in the next episode. So gather your blankets and snacks and settle in; you don't want to miss a single second of it. Without further ado, here are the highlights and spoilers for Days of Our Lives' October 18, 2023 episode.

ALSO READ: Days of Our Lives spoilers: Is Clyde threatening anyone?

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

According to Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, October 18, 2023, Stefan (Brandon Barash) and Gabi (Camila Banus) are both obsessed with money and power. They crave it and will go to any length to obtain it. It's one of the things that makes them such a good couple. Couples who scheme together tend to stay together. Will their marriage, however, survive this one? Will they succeed?

Gabi and Stefan's latest scheme appears to be a little riskier than normal. They aren't exactly known for pursuing the weakest link. In fact, their target may surprise them by giving them a run for their money.

Meanwhile, Paulina (Jackée Harry) and Abe (James Reynolds) both need some romance reassurance. Paulina turns to Marlena (Deidre Hall) and discusses the situation. While the ladies are talking, Abe tells John (Drake Hogestyn) about what's going on. Rafe (Galen Gering) is keeping Jada (Elia Cantu) close. She isn't having the best of times right now, especially given what is going on with her sister. She needs a sturdy shoulder, and Rafe's is the strongest.

Leo (Greg Rikaart) and his lover are also coping with trouble. Tensions between him and Dimitri (Peter Porte) rise. Is it safe to assume that now that they don't have to hide, this love-fest isn't all sunshine and roses? Was it the secrecy that made them feel so hot? Is Dimitri in serious problems with the law?

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday’s recap, Sarah vowed war, Chad struggled on Abigail's birthday, and Clyde reached out to Ava in today's recap. Sarah, like the rest of us, was smitten by Xander, the adorable lug that he was. Is it because of the current marriage speculation that Chad was drifting away from Stephanie? Ava and Harris shared their growing sentiments with one another.

Days of Our Lives is a daytime drama that chronicles the lives of people in Salem as they experience love, heartbreak, and despair.

ALSO READ: Days of Our Lives spoilers: Is Sarah trying to warm up to Xander?