Days of Our Lives spoilers: Who confronts Dimitri?

Get ready for a thrilling journey on Days of Our Lives on Monday, September 18, 2023. Your favorite characters are getting ready for some dramatic turns in an episode loaded with secret plots and shocking revelations. In Greece, Alex and Brady seek the truth. Stefan's potential excites Stefan and Gabi. Dimitri is confronted by Leo. Theresa runs into an old friend! In the bustling world of Salem, watch as alliances are formed and secrets are revealed. This episode promises a thrilling combination of love, betrayal, and mystery, from blackmail attempts to poignant reunions. Don't miss out on the action and drama as the twists and turns of this enthralling tale of passion and power unfold. Let's take a closer look at the highlights and spoilers from the September 18, 2023, episode of Days of Our Lives.

According to Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, September 18, Stefan DiMera and Gabi DiMera are making plans for Monday's episode of Days of Our Lives. They have some juicy information regarding Dimitri von Leuschner's hidden affair with Leo Stark, which they are exploiting. Stefan aspires to be the CEO of DiMera Enterprises, and Dimitri's shares bring him one step closer. Stefan and Gabi are so certain of their victory that they are celebrating it early. But, as we all know, nothing is as simple as it appears in the world of Days of Our Lives!

Gwen Rizczech has her own plans, while Stefan and Gabi are occupied with theirs. Gwen is beaming because she knows something that others don't. She was aware of Dimitri's affair long before Kristen DiMera decided to reveal it. Gwen isn't just sitting on this information; she's collaborated with Kristen to design a strategy that would give them control over the vast Von Leuschner inheritance. Gwen always appears to be one step ahead!

Leo Stark finds himself in a difficult situation as all of these hidden plans are being developed. Gwen had told him enough about Dimitri's enjoyment of his time with her. An enraged Leo confronts Dimitri, accusing him of infidelity with his own wife! Dimitri tries to convince Leo of his feelings for him, but he recognizes they have a far greater problem on their hands, especially now that Stefan and Gabi are aware of their affair. They must work together to find a solution to this sticky issue while Gwen and Kristen are secretly plotting against them.

A wonderful reunion is taking place in another corner of the world. Theresa Donovan is excited to see her father, Shane Donovan, who has just arrived in Greece, in Alex Kiriakis' hotel room. Shane is carrying a mysterious metal suitcase belonging to Victor Kiriakis that was discovered following a plane disaster. Theresa offers to entrust it to Alex and Brady Black, but the question remains: can Shane put his trust in her?

As the episode progresses, Brady and Alex become preoccupied with solving a complex mystery. They intend to meet with Konstantin Meleounis to talk about Victor's last conversation, which involved a suspicious letter. This conversation leads them to Victor's childhood house, where they discover a box of old letters. These letters, which Kayla Johnson read during a bleak period of captivity, could offer the key to unlocking the enigma behind Victor's destroyed will. Brady and Alex are dead set on solving this mystery. So get ready to embark on an exciting voyage with them!

In Friday’s episode, Stefan and Gabi blackmailed Dimitri, who might have had a bigger problem with Gwen. Theresa also got a surprise when she visited Alex and Brady in Greece.

Where Vivian goes, mayhem ensues, as Gabi and Stefan will discover when Victor's ex interferes with their plan. Maggie and Julie had a fallout with Vivian. Gwen's revelation to Leo was likely to shake him!

Days of Our Lives is a daytime drama that chronicles the lives of people in Salem as they experience love, heartbreak, and despair.

