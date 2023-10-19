Days of Our Lives spoilers: Are Leo and Dimitri planning something?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

This week saw the release of another fantastic episode of Days of Our Lives. The plot captivates viewers with heartbreaking drama, and an unexpected surprise will keep fans engaged this time. Leo and Dimitri try to devise an escape strategy. Stefan and Gabi devise a financial plan. Kristen discovers Holly's crush. Tate and Holly face the music. While viewers wait for the next episode, there's a lot going on in Salem. So gather your blankets and munchies and prepare to settle in; you don't want to miss a single second of it. Without further ado, here are the highlights and spoilers for the October 19, 2023, episode of Days of Our Lives.

ALSO READ: Days of Our Lives spoilers: Is there something going on between Dimitri and Leo?

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

According to Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, October 19, 2023, when Leo (Greg Rikaart) and Dimitri (Peter Porte) started fooling around, he felt he'd won the lottery. Sure, he was betraying his best friend, but the heart wants what it wants. He should be living the dream now that Gwen (Emily O'Brien) is out of the way. Instead, this is something out of a nightmare.

Things have taken a turn for the worst, and the hot pair is in hot water. Actually, it's scaling. If they are to get out of this situation, they must devise a failsafe escape strategy. It shouldn't be too difficult, right? They've definitely gotten out of tougher situations than this before.

Meanwhile, Stefan (Brandon Barash) and Gabi (Camila Banus) struggle to keep their own scheming plot under wraps. The couple devises a new and exciting financial scheme that will make them extremely wealthy (as if they don't already have enough money).

Of course, in order for this to work, they'll have to be alert at all times. Everything will fall apart if one minor error is made. The last thing they need is to be discovered for not being calculated and cautious enough.

Simultaneously, Tate (James Martin Mann) has landed himself in hot water with Holly (Ashley Puzemis) by informing her mother about her hidden love. It's time for this young man to face his demons, and Holly intends to do just that.

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk), Holly's big little crush, finds out about it. Imagine her astonishment when she learns that her niece-in-law has a crush on her nephew! Will she try to persuade the teen to stay away?

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In today's recap, Dimitri suggested fleeing with Leo, Abe considered divorce, and Stefan and Gabi plotted their next move.

Stefan and Gabi were planning a massive power play. Jada was fortunate to have a man like Rafe by her side when she needed him the most. Things weren’t going well for Paulina and Abe, so they turned to Marlena and John for assistance.

Advertisement

Days of Our Lives is a daytime drama that chronicles the lives of people in Salem as they experience love, heartbreak, and despair.

ALSO READ: Days of Our Lives spoilers: Is Clyde threatening anyone?