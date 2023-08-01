Days of our Lives spoilers: Paulina is eager to welcome Abe back home

Another day and yet another exciting episode of Days of Our Lives is finally out, with its interesting set of events and drama. The current episode of Days of Our Lives unfolds with Paulina hoping that being at home will help Abe regain his memories. Meanwhile, Brady and Kristen's encounter with the judge had an unexpected result. Let’s further delve into highlights and spoilers of the August 1, 2023 episode of Days of our Lives.

Days of our lives spoiler highlights:-

Days of Our Lives preview for Tuesday, August 1, 2023, revealed that Theo's visit to Salem is drawing to a conclusion, and he is eager to return home. Gather your Kleenex for this heartfelt farewell.

Theo returned home, hoping to celebrate Juneteenth and be with Abe and Paulina on their anniversary. He instead returned home to turmoil. His father was taken to the hospital, kidnapped, and presumed dead. Thankfully, Abe is safe and recovering at home, even if he's still a little confused.

With Abe recovering, Theo has to get back to his normal life. While it would be ideal to stay with his father and be present at all times, Salem is no longer Theo's home. However, leaving will not be simple, at least not emotionally.

Paulina is eager to welcome Abe back to the flat. He's about to be released from the hospital, and she wants everything to be perfect for him. She pulls up her sleeves to offer him a homecoming he'll never forget.

Going home must be beneficial, right? Memory recovery is not possible in the hospital. Abe requires familiar settings, images, his belongings, and, most importantly, his wife. Paulina is praying and hoping that this tumultuous tale will soon come to an end.

John and Steve return to Salem. They return from their successful mission to find Jerry and learn the truth.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In the previous episode, it was revealed that Gabi and Stefan will get married, along with Dimitri and Gwen. The pair's wedding is expected to be flawless. Gabi will be ecstatic to start her second stint with Stefan. While one couple will confirm their marriage with a kiss, Rafe and Jada's love will be strengthened at the same wedding.

Although they are not in love, we can expect some form of romance between them in the upcoming episodes.

In the meantime, Kristen received an invitation that she was unable to refuse because it required her to appear in court.

Sloan, in maybe the least startling move ever, tampered with Nicole and EJ's test results. And Eric was telling everyone how happy he is to be having a child with the vixen.

Days in Our Lives is an American soap opera that focuses on the love, struggles, and trials that the citizens of the fictional city of Salem face.

