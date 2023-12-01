Days of Our Lives spoilers: Will a DNA test solve everything for Nicole?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

Another fantastic episode of Days of Our Lives will be released this week. This time, the plot captivates viewers with emotional energy, and an unexpected surprise keeps them guessing. An imminent DNA test raises tensions. Sloan tries to free a suspect. EJ boasts to Leo. Tate steps in between Chanel and Johnny. So get your blankets and snacks and prepare to snuggle in, because you don't want to miss out on anything. Without further ado, here are the highlights and spoilers for Days of Our Lives' December 1, 2023 episode.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that EJ confronts Leo again on Friday, December 1, 2023. Watch the fireworks as they go off. The world sees Leo (Greg Rikaart) as a criminal, which he is, but he sees himself as a hero. Didn't he give birth by the side of the road? The infant is "dead," but it's not his fault. The small boy was still alive the last time he got his paws on him. That should be enough to get him a pass out of jail, right? If EJ has anything to do with it, there is no way.

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) shows up at the station for yet another conversation with the tart. He rips at Leo and threatens to lock him up—for a very long time. EJ is ecstatic about the concept, and he even brags about it. Nothing makes the new DA happier than seeing Leo and his partner suffer for costing him his son.

Simultaneously, Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) seeks to release her client. She has to do it, not because she wants to. Her future depends on her ability to complete the task. Of course, her secret could be revealed in another way. All it will take is a small amount of DNA.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) is confident that the test will solve all of her issues. She knows Eric's (Greg Vaughan's) baby is hers, and she wants to prove it. But she'd better pray her daughter's plan doesn't backfire. The hospital doesn't have the best track record when it comes to these kinds of things.

Tate (James Martin Mann) maintains his pledge to aid Holly (Ashley Puzemis). He comes across Johnny (Carson Boatman) and Chanel (Raven Bowens) and immediately sets to work, keeping them apart. Isn't it true that a third wheel can spoil a romance?

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's episode, Nicole sobbed during a visit from Sloan, Holly requested that Eric have the baby's DNA tested, and Maggie evicted Konstantin.

I'm curious what Marlena would say if she found out about Eric and Nicole's current encounter. Nicole paused to apologize to Holly. Theresa was curious as to where she and Alex stood.

Days of Our Lives is a daytime drama that chronicles the lives of people in Salem as they experience love, heartbreak, and despair.

