Days of Our Lives 1st November 2023 spoilers: What does Marlena discover?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

This week saw the release of another fantastic episode of Days of Our Lives. The plot enthralls viewers with heartbreaking drama, and this time, an unexpected twist keeps them guessing. Marlena discovers a shocking fact regarding Li's past. Gabi and Stefan create a scheme for blackmail. The news of Nicole and EJ's forthcoming wedding has elicited a mixed reaction. Tate tells Eric about his feelings for Holly. So get your blankets and snacks and prepare to snuggle in, because you don't want to miss anything. Without further ado, here are the highlights and spoilers for the November 1, 2023, episode of Days of Our Lives.

ALSO READ: Days of Our Lives spoilers: How was Abe and Paulina’s movie night?

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

Li (Remington Hoffman) is not a kind guy. He may put on a good guy act, but he has a long criminal history and a lot of skeletons in his closet. Unfortunately for him, his secrets are devouring him, and he requires Marlena's assistance in sorting through his mess.

Marlena (Deidre Hall) is the only one who has access to Li's vault of lies and deception. Her doctor-patient confidentiality puts her in a difficult situation. She is aware of what he did (for the most part), but there is little she can do about it. Unless, of course, she is able to persuade him to confess.

Meanwhile, Li's ex and her new husband prepare for their next round of blackmail. They did an excellent job of forcing Kristen's (Stacy Haiduk) hands, but now they want to fry a bigger fish. Wait until you see who Gabi (Camila Banus) and Stefan (Brandon Barash) are after this time.

In terms of their adversaries, EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) and Nicole (Arianne Zucker) announce their engagement. This should be wonderful news, right? Not for everyone, to be sure. The pair receives a variety of reactions. Will the unfavorable reactions cause them to reconsider?

Tate (James Martin Mann) tells Eric (Greg Vaughan) about his crush on Holly (Ashley Puzemis) at the same moment. He's taken a liking to her and is eager to win her over. Is Eric able to offer any guidance to the young man?

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

Today's recap includes zombies, a resurrection, and a homicidal purpose! If you know anything about Salem, you know that things get really strange around here around Halloween. Isn't that strange? So, how about when Stephanie and Kayla conjure up some magic? Meanwhile, Paulina and Abe's movie night did not go exactly as planned...

Holly was ready to demonstrate that the apple didn't fall far from the tree when she concocted some trouble!

Days of Our Lives is a daytime drama that chronicles the lives of people in Salem as they experience love, heartbreak, and despair.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Days of Our Lives spoilers: How does Nicole feel after finding out EJ’s current state?