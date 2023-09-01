Days of Our Lives spoilers: What difficult choice does Rafe have to make?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

Days of Our Lives is back, and the plot continues with an intriguing turn of events that keeps the audience guessing. Today's episode features a special appearance by Dick Van Dyke. While Shawn apologizes. Brady receives an unexpected visit. Rafe makes a critical professional choice. There's a lot of drama going on in Salem right now. Let's go through the highlights and spoilers from Days of Our Lives' September 1, 2023 episode.

ALSO READ: Days of Our Lives spoilers: What are Gabi and Stefan planning to do?

Days of Our Lives Spoilers and Highlights:

According to Days of Our Lives spoilers for Friday, September 1, Shawn Brady will try to make amends with Jada Hunter once his 24-hour psychiatric stay ends. That implies Shawn will apologize to Jada for revealing her romance with Rafe Hernandez and the ensuing drama.

Of course, Jada was dissatisfied with Shawn being appointed police commissioner after he fired Rafe. Shawn will hope that now that Paulina Price has offered Rafe his job back, they can all go on in peace.

The spoilers reveal that Jada will be relieved that Shawn is getting the help he requires and will sympathize with him regarding his mental health difficulties.

Rafe, on the other hand, has been persuaded by Jada to accept the position of police commissioner again, even if it means putting their romance on hold until Paulina changes the policy.

However, Rafe isn't sure that's what he wants, so he'll continue to consider his options until he makes a decision and provides updates.

Rafe may eventually persuade Paulina to elevate Jada instead, as she is more than ready to manage the Salem Police Department.

Other Days teasers indicate that Theresa Donovan will arrive at the townhouse, where Brady Black will open the door and react to the surprising news of her arrival.

Theresa will be in town for Victor Kiriakis' burial, which will serve as a convenient reason for her "Thrady" reunion quest.

Dick Van Dyke will portray a mystery new patient with Kayla Johnson. According to Days spoilers, Jada will bring in a man who can't remember his name, where he's from, or much else.

Due to a head injury, this mysterious man will be unable to piece together the puzzle of his life, so Kayla will summon Marlena Evans to assist him.

Previously on Days of Our Lives

Yesterday’s recap revealed Leo and Dimitri, while Brady made a decision about Philip.

Gabi and Stefan came to the conclusion that they were the only ones who could uncover the truth. But could sticking their noses where they don't belong get them into huge trouble?

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Leo had a scheme that he believed would fix all of his lover's issues, but Dimitri was cautious. Belle tried to persuade Brady not to press charges. Xander was in for a big surprise when it came to Philip.

Days of Our Lives is a daytime drama that follows the lives of individuals in Salem as they encounter love, misery, and despair.

ALSO READ: Days of Our Lives spoilers: What are Dimitri and Leo up to?