Days of Our Lives 20th October 2023 spoilers: Is Sarah ready to co-parent with Xander?

Another amazing episode of Days of Our Lives was released this week. The plot captivates viewers with painful drama, and this time, an unexpected surprise will keep fans interested. Justin is direct with Sarah. Eric and Nicole talk about their adoption aspirations. Xander is skeptical of Sloan's tactics. Alex has a proposal for Theresa. Kayla is in a pickle. There's a lot going on in Salem while viewers wait for the next episode. So gather your blankets and snacks and get ready to settle in; you don't want to miss a single moment of it. Without further ado, here are the highlights and spoilers for Days of Our Lives' October 20, 2023 episode.

According to Days of Our Lives spoilers for Thursday, October 19, 2023, Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) is determined to keep infant Victoria out of the clutches of Xander (Paul Telfer). His custody bid has her blood boiling, and she's ready to battle, but will she prevail? Justin tells her the truth about how this case could turn out. Justin is straightforward and tells Sarah exactly how he sees things unfolding. She's going to have to fight dirty—really dirty. But she should not forget about the skeletons in her own closet.

Xander talks with Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) to discuss his own plan. He's not going to like what Sloan has to say. He is skeptical about Sloan's lofty plans. Is this a sign that the legal eagle is about to go too far? Speaking about Sloan, Eric (Greg Rikaart) informs Nicole (Arianne Zucker) of their adoption ambitions. How will she react to Eric taking this significant step forward? She wasn't a fan of it while Sloan was pregnant, and she might not be a fan of it now.

Meanwhile, Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) has made Theresa (Emily O'Brien) an offer. Is this a business trip or a pleasure trip? If Theresa is lucky, she might obtain some from column A and some from column B. Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) is not that fortunate. DAYS spoilers claim she's in a pickle, but was it a reference to being chained to the hospital bed, which Rafe (Galen Gering) had already pulled her out of? Is this another wonderful mess from which she must use her wits to escape?

In today's recap, Gabi and Stefan devised a strategy against Kristen, Tate made Brady an offer, and Leo broke Dimitri out of the hospital.

Money, they say, is the root of all evil, so how will a financial scam affect Stefan and Gabi's relationship? Kristen discovered that Holly had a crush on someone. Soon after, Tate found himself in the presence of Nicole's music.

Days of Our Lives is a daytime drama that chronicles the lives of people in Salem as they experience love, heartbreak, and despair.

