Days of Our Lives spoilers: Who is Rafe interrogating?

Get ready for an exciting ride on Days of Our Lives this Wednesday! Your favorite characters are getting ready for some dramatic turns in an episode loaded with secret plots and shocking revelations. Days of Our Lives spoilers and updates for Wednesday, September 20 tease difficult questions, confrontations, and romance! Tripp Johnson is confronted, Talia Hunter is questioned, and Johnny DiMera finds time for romance. Don't miss out on the action and drama as the twists and turns of this enthralling tale of passion and power unfold. Let's take a closer look at the highlights and spoilers from the September 20, 2023 episode of Days of Our Lives.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

According to Days of Our Lives spoilers for Monday, September 20, Rafe Hernandez of the Salem Police Department had some tough questions for Tripp after Jada Hunter discovered some phony passport paraphernalia outside Tripp's apartment building.

The bogus passports contained images of Tripp and Wendy Shin, but with Ava Vitali and Harris Michaels on the run, it doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out who they belonged to. Wendy was the one who forged Harris and Ava's names and passports, but Tripp was clearly complicit. Rafe can't believe Tripp was assisting his mother, but this puts him in serious jeopardy for aiding and abetting a fugitive. Wendy is much more complicit because she created the forged passports and identification cards.

Wendy snooped in EJ DiMera's office because he had left the workplace but had forgotten his phone. The only problem is that when he discovered he'd forgotten it, he returned fast, catching her red-handedly hacking into it. Wendy will inform him that his mother is still alive, and she may cancel the hit on Ava because she and Harris are looking for Susan Banks. EJ is aware that his mother possessed psychic talents, but believing Susan to reach out to Ava rather than her own son may be difficult.

Jada confronts her sister about her recent conduct; she'd already deduced that Taila and Shawn Brady had spent the night together. Talia and Shawn had gotten drunk together and were surprised to wake up together after having blocked out the entire night. Talia made a huge deal in front of Shawn and Eric Brady, who informed Shawn that Belle Black had just gone. Jada strolled in on the last portion of it, like she didn't notice anything, and then went upstairs with Talia. Talia will receive the third degree for her careless behavior, according to Jada.

After Johnny and Chanel Dupree have reconciled, it's time for some romance. Finally, having some alone time is important, and Johnny will make sure they don't get interrupted. They'd discussed how lovely their vacation to Italy had been, where they'd eloped and returned to Salem married.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday’s recap, Nicole confronted EJ, Wendy was exposed, and Jada discovered Shawn's lie. Keeping Shawn in check had turned into a full-time job for Belle. Nonetheless, he managed to go missing, causing her to panic.

Alex and Brady weren’t the only ones who were on the road. Ava and Harris continued their search for Susan by traveling to London. Wendy conducted some sleuthing on EJ. And, considering his history, this could’ve kept her occupied for a long time!

Days of Our Lives is a daytime drama that chronicles the lives of people in Salem as they experience love, heartbreak, and despair.

