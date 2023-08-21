Days of our Lives spoilers: What is Shawn blaming himself for?

Prepare for a roller coaster of emotions and surprises as Salem's citizens face crucial events in the next episode of Days of Our Lives, which airs on Monday, August 21. The episode unfolds with Nicole thinking about her relationship with Victor. Whereas, Shawn holds himself responsible for Victor's death. Meanwhile, exciting events are about to take place in the world of Days of Our Lives. The lives of the characters in Salem take unexpected turns as they deal with emotions, relationships, and perplexing situations. Let's take a look at what's in store for our favorite characters in this episode.

Days of our Lives spoiler highlights:

On Monday, August 21, a captivating tale emerges in the world of Days of Our Lives. Shawn Brady, who is dealing with severe sadness after the death of Victor Kiriakis, finds himself in a perilous spiral. Shawn is consumed by remorse and believes he is to blame for Victor's death.

This mental burden causes him to separate himself from Belle Brady's attempts to reach out, and he turns to drinking for solace once more. Days spoilers indicate that Shawn's destructive behavior is about to reemerge, generating profound fear for Belle and the potential repercussions that may follow.

Nicole Walker, meanwhile, takes a somber moment in Salem to reflect on her special history with the late Victor. Nicole's thoughts move to Brady Black as she reflects on his well-being in the aftermath of these recent events.

Brady, on the other hand, is dealing with his own predicament in a different part of town. He discovers as he overhears a conversation between Chloe Lane and Belle that Chloe is thinking about accepting Xander Cook's marriage proposal. Brady's reaction to this information is mixed, since he isn't thrilled about Chloe's possible relationship with Xander.

Despite his doubts, Brady appears willing to try a new method and lend his support. His prior admission of kissing Chloe, which ended in a physical conflict with Xander, complicates the matter. It remains to be seen whether Brady will bring this up again during his chat with Chloe, which will potentially escalate the situation.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's episode, Shawn and others dealt with the news of Victor's death and looked at a deluge of memory-filled clips as the show commemorated Suzanne Rogers' 50th year as Maggie.

Meanwhile, Brady Black also got into a heated argument with Xander Cook, and Xander decked him in a fit of wrath.

The daytime drama Days of Our Lives explores the lives of people in Salem as they experience love, suffering, and sadness.

