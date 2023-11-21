Days of Our Lives 21st November 2023 spoilers: Is Sloan’s secret finally being unraveled?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

This week saw the release of another fantastic episode of Days of Our Lives. This time, the plot holds viewers' attention with emotional fire, and an unexpected twist keeps them guessing. Harris discovers Ava in a perilous predicament. Nicole is supported by EJ. Johnny and Chanel reunite. Sloan's secret is almost revealed. So get your blankets and snacks and prepare to snuggle in, because you don't want to miss anything. Without further ado, here are the highlights and spoilers for the November 21, 2023, episode of Days of Our Lives.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) is having difficulty keeping her baby secret. If she wants to keep the origin of her child a secret, she's in for a long, difficult journey. Eric (Greg Vaughan) will finally be a dad—in every sense of the word, even if he doesn't realize it.

However, as with all lies and deception in Salem, these things will eventually come to light. Sloan must be on high alert and prepared to undertake some significant damage control on the fly if she is to pull this off.

At the same time, Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) are bereaved over the loss of their child. This is a trying time for them both. She simply cannot understand how her baby went from being in her arms to dying.

Johnny (Carson Boatman) is also heartbroken by the baby's death. Fortunately, he will not be alone in his sadness. Chanel (Raven Bowens) rushes to his side to console him in his grief. Will this result in a full-fledged reunion for the couple?

Meanwhile, Harris (Steve Burton) discovers Ava (Tamara Braun) has shot a man and is perplexed. What happened to inspire Ava to act in this manner? What's the big deal? Is this going to put his sorta-sorta girlfriend on his radar in all the wrong ways?

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

Ava shot Gil, Xander held Victoria, and Konstantin's plot paid off in yesterday’s episode of Days of Our Lives. When Brady and Theresa got into a furious argument, Xander made a critical decision about his custody fight for Sarah's child.

Paulina appointed Harris to lead an inquiry on the drug influx in Salem. Meanwhile, Ava took a firm stance and states unequivocally that she will not back down.

