Days of Our Lives 21st September 2023 spoilers: Why are Vivian and Maggie feuding?

Get ready for an exciting ride on Days of Our Lives this Thursday! Your favorite characters are getting ready for some dramatic turns in an episode loaded with secret plots and shocking revelations. The Days of Our Lives spoilers and updates for Thursday, September 21 show Vivian and Maggie buttheads. Chad is taken aback by his new employer. Stephanie is pressed by Kayla about her friendship with Chad. Brady and Alex develop reservations about Theresa. Don't miss out on the drama and action as this captivating story of desire and power takes unexpected turns. Let's take a closer look at the highlights and spoilers from the September 21, 2023, episode of Days of Our Lives.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

According to Days of Our Lives spoilers and updates for Thursday, September 21, feuding widows and questioning minds Maggie Kiriakis (Suzanne Rogers) and Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) continue to feud, while Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) is curious about Stephanie Johnson's (Abigail Klein) relationship. Vivian and Maggie continue to feud about who is the true widow of Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) and who will inherit Titan and the rest of Victor's inheritance.

When Vivian fires Maggie, the argument is over. Meanwhile, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) and Alex Kiriakis (Robert Scott Wilson) found an empty box in Greece when looking for a letter; Victor must have taken them. The letter in question was in Shane Donovan's (Charles Shaughnessy) metal briefcase, which he was looking to deliver to Brady and Alex.

The briefcase that Shane's daughter Theresa Donovan (Jen Lilley) had broken into contained the entire contents of the box. When Brady and Alex return to their hotel room in Greece and find Theresa with the briefcase, they are suspicious.

It was the only intact object recovered from Victor's plane accident, and when they confront Theresa, Brady tells her they know what she's been up to. The big question is whether Theresa had enough time to hide or replace materials inside the bag before discovering the letters.

The majority were unread love letters from Caroline Brady (Peggy McCay) to Victor. Brady, who knows Theresa well, feels she's pulled off some sort of ruse! Inquiring minds want to know what is going on in their children's relationships, and Kayla is no exception; she undoubtedly wants to know if marriage arrangements are in the works.

Kayla presses her daughter Stephanie for additional information regarding her connection with Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn), the widower of her relative Abigail DiMera (Marci Miller). Meanwhile, Chad is at work and is surprised by his new boss; perhaps he discovers Vivian in Maggie's chair; Vivian wouldn't know how to operate Titan.

Vivian had long fancied herself a businesswoman and attempted to take over Alamain Enterprises years ago, but was prevented when it was acquired by John Black (Drake Hogestyn). Vivian did work for Titan Enterprises briefly while still married to Victor, but she was sacked, and their marriage ended in a harsh divorce.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday’s recap, Rafe coerced Tripp into telling the truth, Wendy confessed, and Shawn apologized to Belle. Jada knew Talia well enough to be concerned about her sister's recent odd conduct. But was she able to figure out what was causing it?

Wendy appeared to be less adept at snooping than she expected. How would EJ respond if he discovered her attempt to access his phone? Everything was going swimmingly for Johnny and Chanel. How long can their romance continue to flourish before disaster strikes?

Days of Our Lives is a daytime drama that chronicles the lives of people in Salem as they experience love, heartbreak, and despair.

