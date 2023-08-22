Days of our Lives 22nd August 2023 spoilers: Is Sloan finally planning to reveal her secret?

Days of Our Lives has consistently delivered riveting drama and engrossing stories that has kept viewers on the edge of their seats. In the forthcoming episode on August 22, Sloan's confession is suddenly interrupted. Meanwhile, Johnny and Chanel are dealing with their emotions. The plot of the show continues to unravel the characters as they face exciting difficulties and unexpected turns. Let's find out what will happen in the next episode of Days of Our Lives.

Days of our Lives spoiler highlights:

According to Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, August 22, 2023, Johnny and Chanel will declare their feelings for each other. Sloan, on the other hand, will begin to consider whether she should confess and reveal the truth before Melinda exposes her.

Johnny has done everything he can to get over Chanel. Their love was so deep that they eloped, and despite their brief marriage, Chanel has always been his true love.

When she picked Allie over Johnny, Johnny did the right thing by standing back. Moving on from her, on the other hand, has been really difficult. Isn't it true that the heart desires what it desires?

He is still in love with her. As he will finally muster the strength to tell her how he feels about her. Does Chanel feel the same way about him? This couple needs to speak things out.

Meanwhile, the spoilers also reveal that Sloan is prepared to relieve herself of her stress by confessing her actions. As it is becoming difficult to transport. After all, no secret is ever truly hidden for long. She might as well put herself out there. Unfortunately, her courage will waver when things go wrong.

In terms of secrets, Melinda would consider divulging her friend's secret if she refused to do her bidding. Can Melinda betray her best friend? Sloan entrusted her with this secret, and now she's asking her to help her with a major project.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday's episode, the residents of Salem's thoughts continued to be drawn to Victor and his larger-than-life presence. Nicole, predictably, couldn’t stop thinking about their tumultuous relationship!

Shawn also couldn’t help but blame himself, as he believed that Bo's gunshot set in motion a sad chain of circumstances that led to Victor's death.

Meanwhile, Brady overheard Chloe and Belle discussing whether or not she should accept the proposal.

The daytime drama Days of Our Lives explores the lives of people in Salem as they experience love, suffering, and sadness.

