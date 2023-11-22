Days of Our Lives spoilers: Will Stefan’s wife pay the dues for her actions?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

Another amazing episode of Days of Our Lives was released this week. This time, the plot captivates viewers with emotional intensity, and a surprise keeps them guessing. Stefan expects a lot from EJ. Abe is invited to Thanksgiving dinner by Paulina. Ava is given a warning. Stefan and Clyde Weston meet. Sloan shares some wonderful news with Eric. So get your blankets and munchies and get ready to snuggle in because you don't want to miss anything. Without further ado, here are the highlights and spoilers for Days of Our Lives' November 22, 2023 episode.

ALSO READ: Days of Our Lives spoilers: Is Sloan’s secret finally being unraveled?

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

Stefan (Brandon Barash) is on the offensive. His wife faces years in prison for a crime he believes she did not commit, but clearing her record is nearly impossible. Stefan needs to start taking names and making demands at this point.

Oh, and he makes demands! Stefan cornered his brother and demanded that EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) submit to his will. And if it doesn't work out, Stefan heads to the prison to see Clyde (James Read). What does the antagonist have to offer?

Ava (Tamara Braun), speaking about crooks, receives yet another warning. Will this be enough to persuade her to seek assistance? She could use a friend or two at this point. Her partner is also a police officer. All she has to do is be vulnerable, and he will undoubtedly defend her.

Meanwhile, great con artist Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) delivers some good news to Eric (Greg Vaughan). Is this related to "their" baby? Will the infant be arriving soon? Eric is excited to meet his child and become a father.

The holiday season is here, and Paulina (Jackée Harry) wants to make it memorable. She invites Abe (James Reynolds) to the party. How can he refuse? He's always up for some home cuisine. Plus, this may trigger more of his memories.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

Ava shot Gil, Xander held Victoria, and Konstantin's plot In today's recap, Eric consoled Nicole as she pushed EJ and Holly away, Chad soothed his brother, and Chanel suspected Holly of something.

After Harris assured Ava that he would clear her name, she received a phone call from Pentonville.

Days of Our Lives is a daytime drama that chronicles the lives of people in Salem as they experience love, heartbreak, and despair.

ALSO READ: Days of Our Lives spoilers: What decision is Xander making?