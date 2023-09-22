Days of Our Lives spoilers: Why is Theresa confronting Alex?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives.

Another fascinating episode of Days of Our Lives is here, this time with an intriguing sequence of happenings. Theresa confronts Alex and discusses parental worries with Brady on the latest episode of Days of Our Lives. Justin and Maggie make an unexpected discovery. Vivian has an offer for Philip. For two couples, marriage is on the horizon. Let's take a closer look at the highlights and spoilers from the September 22, 2023 episode of Days of Our Lives.

ALSO READ: Days of Our Lives spoilers: Who is Rafe interrogating?

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights:

According to Days of Our Lives spoilers and updates for Friday, September 22, Vivian (Louise Sorel) is at the top of her game. She's taken over both the mansion and the business. Now that Chad has stepped down, what she requires is an alternate Chief Operating Officer. Is this when Philip (John-Paul Lavoisier) enters the picture? She summoned him into the workplace for a brief conversation. Will he fall for her ruses, though?

Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) and Justin (Wally Kurth) discover a huge surprise at the same moment. Is this all it takes to remove Vivian from their lives and the family fortune? Vivian's stranglehold on the Kiriakis family, with luck, won't endure much longer.

Meanwhile, Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) is confronted by Theresa (Jen Lilley) about something. Is this before or after they've fallen asleep? Is she up to her normal hijinks with him, and if not, what is she up to?

Theresa's to-do list includes more than just Alex. Brady (Eric Marsolf) is also a source of contention for her. Specifically, his parenting She simply does not believe her ex is capable of being a good father. He hasn't seen their son in a long time. Is there something going on with Tate that she would like Brady to comment on?

Marriage is on the horizon for two lovely couples in terms of romanticism. Will this turn into a race to the altar to see who can arrive first? Weddings in Salem are rarely without incident, so there could be some hot drama on the way!

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday’s recap, Vivian found an unusual method to memorialize Victor, while Alex soothed a rejected Theresa. Talk about a conflict between good and evil. Maggie and Vivian were about to kiss!

There was a shift in the air, and we have a feeling Chad won't be delighted when he finds out who his new boss is! Meanwhile, Kayla confronted Stephanie with some difficult questions about her future with Chad.

Brady and Alex were becoming skeptical about Theresa. Given her past, they should have been from the start!

Advertisement

Days of Our Lives is a daytime drama that chronicles the lives of people in Salem as they experience love, heartbreak, and despair.

ALSO READ: Days of Our Lives spoilers: Why are Vivian and Maggie feuding?