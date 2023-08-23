Days of Our Lives spoilers: Why is Dimitri marriage being questioned?

Days of Our Lives is back with a new episode, and we're ready to keep the ball running and set the stage with some exciting spoilery stuff. In today's episode, Ava's dependability is being questioned. Meanwhile, Dimitri's marriage is also called into question. Gwen breaks up an intimate moment. There's a lot of unpredictability in the atmosphere of Salem and Iceland, which should make things interesting before too long. But if everything went perfectly, we'd be bored, so why not enjoy it? Let's get started with the August 23, 2023, episode of Days of Our Lives.

Days of Our Lives spoiler highlights:

It appears that Ava Vitali and Harris Michaels will continue to bond in what could be one of the more engaging plots, although there will be an issue or two. We have a feeling Ava's background will continue to creep up on Harris, making him wonder how much of what she's telling him is true and how much isn't.

More than that, she may strike out again when he is least expecting it, which might have serious ramifications for all of them.

Tripp Johnson and Wendy Shin's relationship is going well, and they are quite pleased. So it appears that they are ready to make a significant change in their relationship, but it will not be as seismic as it would be at any other moment.

Days of Our Lives Spoilers reveal that they will decide to share a room. It makes sense because they already live together, and Tripp's home-field advantage helped him defeat Johnny DiMera; thus, she or he will be moving across the hall. It'll be a significant step in their relationship, and we're excited to see more of the happy couple.

Of course, receiving such a large fortune after Dimitri Von Leuschner married Gwen Rizczech would raise some eyebrows, and we have a hunch he'll be surprised by a visitor. The visitor will certainly question his marriage to Gwen to determine whether it is legal or a ruse to gain access to his money.

Previously on Days of Our Lives:

In yesterday’s episode, Sloan and Eric received heartbreaking news, Li and Melinda got into a heated argument, and Nicole told Johnny not to give up on Chanel.

Sloan was about to confess when she was abruptly interrupted. Meanwhile, Melinda had discovered what Sloan was hiding. Li is ready to turn up the heat. Will his date share his sentiments?

Johnny and Chanel's relationship had been a shambles since, well, since they met. They had to sit down and deal with their emotions.

The daytime drama Days of Our Lives explores the lives of people in Salem as they experience love, suffering, and sadness.

